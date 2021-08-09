Where rats are tickled: it’s science rather than art





Melbourne, Australia — It’s generally not a good time to become a rodent in Australia.On farms across the country, mice are poisoned and expelled from the fields by desperate farmers as the country suffers from one of the following: The worst rat plague in living memory.. However, in a laboratory in Canberra, the capital of the country, the selected group of laboratory rats had a completely different experience. Researchers tickled them every day for a month to see if it improved their emotional well-being and perhaps made them a better model for research. “It is widely accepted that happy animals lead to better research outcomes and ultimately better patient care, so we are constantly looking for new technologies, equipment and skills to improve.” .. Poster About a project from the Center for Health Sciences in Canberra. In addition, “Rat tickling is a technique used by animal technicians to mimic the behavior of play fights performed by young rats. By participating in this behavior with rats, the effects of handling are reduced and humans We aim to enhance our positive relationship with our interactions. “

Captive mice are tickled in the UK and elsewhere. Rats uttered ultrasonically when tickled or applied other gentle touches to different parts of the body. Previous experiments have shown. However, this seems to be the first time an experiment on this practice has been conducted in Australia. In 2019, the Australian Capital Territory (Canberra is the largest city) became the first approved jurisdiction in the country. Animals as sentient beings, And imposed penalties for their abuse. So how do you tickle a mouse? According to Curly Motley, a laboratory animal engineer at the University of Wollongong and a certified rat ticker, it’s more science than art (no, really, There is an online course for that.. ) “There are right and wrong ways to tickle mice,” said Mottley, who was not involved in the experiment at the Canberra center. “If you do it the wrong way, you can lose the benefits. At best, they can’t know what you’re doing, and in the worst case, they can hurt them.”

According to center researchers, there are three good ways to tickle a mouse. Dorsal contact: Touch the back of the rat’s neck with a quick, light movement. Avoid tails and buttocks, as these areas are where attacks from other rats are directed.

Turn over: Gently restrain the rat around its front legs, rotate and lift the wrist, and turn the rat back. This move is “the most difficult part of rat tickling, but the most beneficial,” the center said. It closely mimics what happens when mice fight.

Fixation: Tickle the rat between the front legs and chest, applying firm and constant pressure to secure the rat to the back.

And how about tickling a mouse? “It’s fun,” Mottley said. “The last step is to flip them over and let them go, then turn around and go straight back,” she said. “You put out your arms to tickle them, and they try to climb your arms because they want more.” In an email, Ian Allsop, Principal Researcher and Senior Animal Technician at the Center for Health and Medical Research, said the project was to facilitate existing well-tested research on improving rat welfare through tickling. “. Canberra technicians tickled a group of rats daily for four weeks and tracked their response. Another control group, sadly, was unleashed. Researchers have found that tickled mice generally respond well to human handling and are less afraid. And it wasn’t just mice that had a good time. “Tickling is also fun for technicians!” The center said it shared the results in a poster. Paul McGreeby, a professor of ethology and welfare at the University of New England, is just as fascinating as all of this may indiscriminately kick out mice and make you want to tickle. “It’s a mistake to assume that all mice are crazy about tickling, and it’s wrong to assume that all humans are equally good at tickling,” he said. .. He added that, like humans, various rodents have a personal preference for how they want to be tickled.

“Some of them will be completely processed, some of them will feel tickling if done well, and others want to avoid the physical pressure exerted on themselves. Let’s do it, “he said. “It would be ideal if every rat had a way to get the tickling dose they wanted.”

