What is the actual impact of COVID-19 on our mental health?

It’s been about a year and a half since COVID-19 has disrupted the lives of many people around the world at various levels.From the immediate interruption of our daily life, people have to obey Blockade And social isolation, worried Get sick According to health guidelines and concerns about family members being hospitalized for illness Mental stress When Burden people It was important.

The additional pressure, unemployment, business closures, homeschooling, and “all general unpredictability” that borders are closed and families cannot see each other for more than a year are psychological stress and tension. Frederik Unseal says it only makes it worse. An organizational psychologist who is a professor of business administration and senior vice dean (research and corporate) at UNSW Business School. “For most of us, COVID-19 has been the greatest disruption to our lives we have never experienced, and we will experience it,” he says.

In addition, with a pandemic How it unfolds It changes frequently every week. Professor Anseel says that even senior leaders and policy makers have turned back because of several mispredictions and measurements. Re-implementation of health measures They vowed not to install it again.

“In short, it was, and continues to be, a global turmoil that directly intervened in people’s personal lives and disrupted our lives, work, learning, prosperity, and family functioning. It’s no wonder that has observed a similar pattern around the world, a significant increase in anxiety, depression and psychological distress during the early months of the pandemic, “says Unseal.

Studies show that the long-term mental health effects of COVID-19-related effects, restrictions, and blockades may be less problematic than initially feared. Photo: Shutterstock

Study review

However, it turns out that the impacts, restrictions, and long-term mental health impacts of the blockade associated with COVID-19 may be less problematic than initially feared. New review study of Lancet COVID-19 Committee Mental Health Task Force – This will expire in the next few weeks. The task force’s job is to quantify the psychological effects of pandemics, and they have reviewed nearly 1000 studies that have taken a sample base of hundreds of thousands of people from nearly 100 countries.

This review focuses on studies that measure many mental health-related conditions, including anxiety, depression, and death from suicide. “”Lancet The COVID-19 Commission’s Mental Health Task Force is made up of leading academic welfare professionals from around the world. By investigating studies around the world, they aim to see solid patterns of what is common around the world, “says Professor Anseel, who shares five important observations in the following review. ..

Media commentators, experts and scholars almost uniformly predict the “worst case” of mental health. That is, the health and economic crises minus the normal relationships and support lost due to social distance and other restrictions. “We were expected to see not only an epidemic of COVID-19 infection, but also mental health problems,” says Professor Anseel.

“For example, in our own treatise, COVID-19 and workplace, We predicted that social distance and loneliness would have a significant impact on mental health. Well, this recent review shows that this certainly happened. During the early months of the pandemic, there was a clear pattern of anxiety, depression, and increased psychological distress around the world. “

People experienced increased anxiety, depression and psychological distress during the early months of the pandemic.Photo: Image

Building psychological immunity

However, this initial increase in distress declined relatively rapidly until people became accustomed to living during unusual times and the average level of distress appeared to have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels. “Apparently, people have found a way to deal with all the turmoil and have developed new routines, new ways of thinking, new ways of life, ways to find and give social support,” says Professor Anseal.

“It’s pretty noteworthy given how widespread and long-lasting the pandemic is, and how radically we had to change our normal routines. Be careful because it’s still in its infancy. Needed, this kind of resilience suggests that people have a very strong psychological immune system that helps them adapt to adversity and rebound. “

Similar resilience patterns are found in other mental health indicators such as suicide rate, life satisfaction, social ties, and loneliness. Professor Ansir states that during the first year of the pandemic, everything was nearly stable.

Careful interpretation

However, he states that caution is needed when it comes to interpreting such average findings.

“The average can hide the underlying difference effect, and we certainly see evidence that the pandemic has pushed the existing inequality of psychological distress to the fore,” he says. For example, individuals who self-identify in the following categories report higher psychological distress under COVID-19: women (for men), members of minority or marginalized racial groups, urban areas. Living in the lowest area (relative to rural areas), income quintile (relative to other income quintiles), unemployed or inactive (against employment), living without a partner (Living with a partner) or has existing health risks (against not).

“The pandemic has also provided a new risk profile that young individuals, women, and people with children under the age of 5 show the greatest increase in psychological distress,” says Professor Anseel. “The important caveat here is that most of the research is done in Western countries, so I’m not sure if the findings are generalized to countries that haven’t been studied. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. It’s probably a bit premature to reach a firm conclusion at this stage. “

Australian Psychological Immunity

Overall, the ongoing data reported in Australia is: Lancet Mental Health Task Force Committee. “There is a new wave of mental health distress in response to the recent blockade,” said Professor Anseel. Australian Bureau of Statistics data, 1 in 5 Australians reported high levels of psychological distress.. In addition, young people, women, and people with disabilities appear to be most affected by poor mental health.

ABS data is no different from the study by Black Dog Institute And UNSW Sydney, More than 28% of Australians reported that their mental health and well-being were affected by levels that proved to be “clinical” or “at risk.”

“But when it comes to long-term consequences, we still don’t know how well the general mental health of the population will recover,” says Professor Anseel. “Global findings seem to expect most people to recover relatively well as normal life resumes. But again, it’s a bigger blow than the other groups. You need to be aware of groups of populations that are receiving or are at existing risk. “

For example, he quotes International When local Studies finding young people entering the job market during the economic crisis could leave scars for the next few years. That is, their employment position remains worse than the same / other generations before and after.

The initial distress diminished relatively quickly as people became accustomed to living at unusual times. The average level of distress seems to have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels. Photo: Shutterstock

Prediction of psychological effects

Professor Dr. Unseal Studies on stress, burnout, and psychological immunity It shows that people are incredibly resilient to adapt to adverse situations. “I always pay a little attention to examining my crystal ball,” he says. “My long-term expectation is that people will generally recover very well and our mental health levels will return to pre-pandemic levels. I don’t think it will affect you. “

However, it is important to note that this does not dismiss the actual suffering that is occurring. “People who have lost their loved ones, those who have lost their jobs, those who need to leave the country, those who want to visit their families but could not. Their suffering is very realistic and not easily forgotten. No, and we also need to pay particular attention to subgroups of groups that are suffering more than others, “he says.

That’s why Professor Anseel states that the recommendations of the COVID-19 Committee’s Mental Health Task Force are very important. Close relationship. I don’t know if I’m doing this hard enough. Many companies report employee mental health issues as a major issue, “he says.

We need better, larger data to understand the nature, treatment, and long-term effects of COVID-19 on mental health. As people’s lives, lives and ways of working have changed, Professor Anseal states that it is important to understand the impact on individuals and how businesses organize their work.

Quote Survey on Mindfulness and Employee EngagementHe states that governments and employers will want to consider other ways to tailor mental health resources and interventions to staff and their families. “These include existing mental health support, online mental health support, and more importantly, more overall health promotion and a healthy work and lifestyle,” he said. say.