12-15 seconds vaccine starting this weekend

The director of public health at the National Immunology Department of HSE said the first vaccine for people between the ages of 12 and 15 is expected to be given this weekend.

Regarding RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr. Lucy Jessop said registration for this age group will begin online Thursday and will require the consent of one parent or guardian.

Dr. Jessop said parents are enthusiastic about vaccination of their children and that strong uptake is expected.

She said the children were vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine, and each child would need to be vaccinated twice over a 3-4 week period.

According to Dr. Jessop, most children between the ages of 12 and 15 recover well from Covid-19, but some children need to be admitted to a hospital or intensive care unit, develop Long Covid, and rarely. Some children develop a systemic inflammatory condition.

She said no additional safety concerns were reported when these vaccines were used between the ages of 12 and 15.

Dr. Jessop said the mRNA vaccine has been used by adults since December and is currently receiving 4.4 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine worldwide.

She said it was important to have up-to-date information about the vaccine before parents and children choose to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, HSE CEO Paul Reed said about 9,000 people were vaccinated at the walk-in center over the weekend.

Reed said in a tweet: “These two-thirds were not previously registered. All age groups were represented and sometimes the whole family participated.

“We are now in the final stages of our vaccination program.”

Weekend tests are very busy. Over 23,000 swabs have been collected on community test sites in the last two days. This level of weekend testing was exceeded only once in early January. Will be available online or on a walk-in. @HSELive @paulreiddublin –Niamh O’Beirne (@NiamhOBeirne) August 8, 2021

According to the latest figures, the number of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 has increased to 217.

Yesterday was an increase of 9. There are 31 Covid-19 patients in the ICU.

Last night, the Ministry of Health confirmed 1,837 new cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has been added to the Mandatory Hotel Quarantine List starting this Friday at 4am.

People arriving in Ireland from a country that has not yet been fully vaccinated should be quarantined for 14 days.

Over 2.2 million vaccines given in Northern Ireland

Over the last 24 hours, eight more coronavirus deaths and 1,031 new cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

The hospital has 245 confirmed Covid patients, 41 of whom are in the ICU and 34 of whom are on ventilator.

The 7-day incidence per 100,000 people is 473.9. The highest rated council area is the 599.9 Mid and East Antrim, and the lowest is the 334.6 Mid and East Antrim.

A total of 2,284,540 vaccinations were given, and 1,062,797 people were completely vaccinated after receiving two jabs.

The benefits of Covid-19 vaccination are “clear and indisputable,” said Chief Scientific Advisor of Northern Ireland.

“For every 1,000 cases of Covid-19 in NI last December, about 80 cases were hospitalized here,” Professor Ian Young said in a statement.

“Currently, there are 22 hospitalizations per 1,000. This is a dramatic reduction.

“Obviously, vaccination programs have made a big difference. The benefits are indisputable.”

Various initiatives to increase vaccine intake are ongoing, including an extensive program of walk-in localized vaccination clinics around Northern Ireland.

Professor Young said the initial dose for the adult population over the age of 18 is currently around 85%.

Staumont’s Ministry of Health today released an online Covid-19 fact file. This is a compilation of the already published “Uncovering the Myths of Vaccination Prevention” material.

“Some people question the effectiveness of the vaccine because the virus is still circulating and the vaccinated people are still vaccinated. This argument is completely misguided,” Young said. The professor added.

“The truth is that vaccination does not completely eradicate the risk of Covid, but it significantly reduces it. It reduces the risk of serious illness and death from the virus by about 95% and catches or spreads it. Reduce the risk of getting sick.

“If you are jabbed, you are less likely to get infected. If you are infected, you are less likely to get seriously ill with the virus or to infect others.”

Additional Report Vincent Kearney