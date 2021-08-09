Pediatricians are “absolutely worried” as cases of COVID-19 almost double among children





The president of the American Academy of Pediatrics said he was not happy with the vaccination coverage of adolescents and that doctors were “absolutely concerned” about the increase in cases of COVID-19 in adolescence. Lecture at the webinar held on August 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Fairness Project, Dr. Lisa Bio Beer With the rise of the delta variant, he said that pediatric cases of COVID-19 have nearly doubled weekly. “We hear from pediatricians who see patients in clinics and hospitals that they see a lot of very sick children, so we’re absolutely worried,” Beer said. rice field. Beer is also a professor of pediatrics and a medical director of community health and advocacy at the National Children’s Hospital. She said that about 27% of people aged 12 to 15 were fully vaccinated and about 39% of people aged 16 to 17 were immunized. “Immune COVID-19 to adolescents is more important than ever. It’s a safe and effective vaccine, and it’s important,” she said. Dispel myths without repeating them. Dr. Lee Savio Beers, President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said that those who are hesitant about vaccines should answer all questions politely. Beer states that many adolescents tend to be less responsive to messages about their health. What really matters to them is how vaccination helps protect others and their communities. “In fact, parents want to hear that their children are protected, but adolescents are interested in protecting the community, and remember that young children are not yet eligible for the vaccine. It’s important. Therefore, when qualified adults and adolescents are immunized, we also help protect children, “she said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease expert in the United States who also participated in the webinar as part of a pre-recorded segment, explains why parents should be vaccinated as soon as they qualify their children. I mentioned that there are some. “I don’t want children who may be infected and asymptomatic, because children are very often infected and asymptomatic. Then, inadvertently, innocently, to grandparents who may be older. Take it home. You may have an underlying illness or family member who may be receiving cancer chemotherapy, so you don’t want the infection to spread and you don’t want your child to get sick. ” Fauci, director of the Institute’s National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases and COVID’s Chief Medical Advisor, said. -19 To President Joe Biden. Fauci expressed concern about the protracted effects of COVID-19. “Currently, a significant proportion of infected people can become infected with the so-called long COVID, which is persistent, even with mild symptoms. This is often measured in a few months. Will be done, “he said. Fauci added: “In fact, removing the virus can persist in severe malaise that interferes with functioning, such as muscle aches, thermoregulation, sleep disorders, and what people call the brain. Fog, or focus. Can’t or can’t concentrate normally. “

