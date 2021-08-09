Number of “worries” in pregnant women in intensive care units at Covid | Coronavirus

Data show that a record number of pregnant women were admitted to Covid’s intensive care unit last month. Doctors expressed concern about vaccination of pregnant women and urged them to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Intensive Care In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, 66 pregnant women received intensive care in July, according to figures from the National Center for Audit and Research (ICNARC). This was the highest since the pandemic began, three times that of April last year. A total of 46 recently pregnant women were also hospitalized for critical care.

The number of pregnant women in the intensive care unit has steadily increased in recent months, from 17 in March to 22 in June, but last month due to an increase in the number of cases of Covid and relaxation of restrictions, the number of hospitalizations Has increased rapidly. The average age of admission is 32 years.

Dr. Edward Morris, President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said:

“There are data on about 200,000 pregnant women vaccinated without safety concerns … All pregnant women are vaccinated with Covid-19 as the best way to protect themselves and their babies from severe illness and preterm birth. It is recommended to do. “

The Royal College of Midwives said:

Claudia Li, 30, a project engineer at Severn Trent Water, became infected with Covid-19 after returning to work last month. She was left unconscious on a ventilator and medical workers at Birmingham Municipal Hospital were forced to urgently give birth to a baby who had no plans for another 16 weeks.

Lee is currently recommending women to be vaccinated. “Please vaccinate. I didn’t. Don’t risk the lives of you and your baby,” she told Birmingham Mail as she and her baby recovered. ..

Scientists have found that more than 99% of pregnant women hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated and that delta variants are at increased risk of serious illness.

Researchers at Oxford University say that one in ten pregnant women hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms often require intensive care and are “concerned” about their findings. ..

The Pfizer and Modana vaccines are given to more than 130,000 pregnant women in the United States and are recommended for pregnant women in the United Kingdom because the data raise no safety concerns.

Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, said the problem was receiving various messages about whether pregnant women would be vaccinated. “Pregnant women received confusing information from the beginning. Initially, pregnant women were not allowed to be vaccinated because they were not included in clinical trials, so scientists said. I had to wait until I had collected enough real-world data to show that it was safe.

“Since then, the guidance has changed to allow pregnant women to be vaccinated as needed … Most recently, the NHS and midwives have strongly recommended vaccination of pregnant women. Said, “she added.

Hospitals are increasingly raising the issue of pregnant women in the intensive care unit. Manchester’s health and care agency recently tweeted: “After catching Covid-19, pregnant women are increasingly admitted to the intensive care unit.”

Tracy Brock, CEO of University Hospitals in the North Midlands Trust, said at the Trustboard meeting:

“We know that the proportion of unvaccinated pregnant women is very high, both locally and nationally, and more pregnant patients are receiving critical care than the previous surge. , You will be able to count the numbers you saw in the previous surge. “