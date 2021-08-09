Almost all new interior COVID-19 cases are now Delta variants-Kerouna News

Photo: Contribution

New COVID-19 cases in Central Okanagan and elsewhere in the interior are now almost all delta variant cases.

new data According to the BC Center for Disease Control, 99% of the 787 new cases that occurred internally were delta-type between July 25 and 31.This is up from 89% 1 week ago..

Throughout the state, 95% of the 1,488 new cases over the same period were delta mutants, up from 61% last week.

In the Northern Health region, the proportion of delta variant cases is the lowest, at 79%.

The Delta subspecies was first discovered in India in late 2020, making it the most contagious subspecies of the COVID-19 virus ever discovered.

This variant is one of the reasons why the virus has spread in Central Okanagan in recent weeks. Between July 25 and 31, 450 new cases were identified in Central Okanagan, accounting for 30% of all cases in British Columbia that week.

And the latest Geographic data The number of cases continues to grow, according to the BC CDC’s announcement. Between July 30 and August 5, downtown Kelowna, Glenmore, and Latland recorded record average daily cases, with 49, 50, and 51 days of infection per 100,000, respectively. there was.

This led to about 132 new infections in downtown Kelowna, 117 in Glenmore and 124 in Latland last week.

The rest of the Central Okanagan community has also seen a high number of cases these days.

as a result, New COVID-19 limits On Friday, Central Okanagan reintroduced restrictions on the size of the rally and some restaurants.