Health
Almost all new interior COVID-19 cases are now Delta variants-Kerouna News
99% of local cases are delta
Photo: Contribution
New COVID-19 cases in Central Okanagan and elsewhere in the interior are now almost all delta variant cases.
new data According to the BC Center for Disease Control, 99% of the 787 new cases that occurred internally were delta-type between July 25 and 31.This is up from 89% 1 week ago..
Throughout the state, 95% of the 1,488 new cases over the same period were delta mutants, up from 61% last week.
In the Northern Health region, the proportion of delta variant cases is the lowest, at 79%.
The Delta subspecies was first discovered in India in late 2020, making it the most contagious subspecies of the COVID-19 virus ever discovered.
This variant is one of the reasons why the virus has spread in Central Okanagan in recent weeks. Between July 25 and 31, 450 new cases were identified in Central Okanagan, accounting for 30% of all cases in British Columbia that week.
And the latest Geographic data The number of cases continues to grow, according to the BC CDC’s announcement. Between July 30 and August 5, downtown Kelowna, Glenmore, and Latland recorded record average daily cases, with 49, 50, and 51 days of infection per 100,000, respectively. there was.
This led to about 132 new infections in downtown Kelowna, 117 in Glenmore and 124 in Latland last week.
The rest of the Central Okanagan community has also seen a high number of cases these days.
as a result, New COVID-19 limits On Friday, Central Okanagan reintroduced restrictions on the size of the rally and some restaurants.
Sources
2/ https://www.castanet.net/news/Kelowna/342305/Almost-all-new-Interior-COVID-19-cases-are-now-the-Delta-variant
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]