CDC says it will be vaccinated after COVID infection

Vaccinated Americans can visit Canada again, but the United States remains locked on the border side as Delta continues to drive new incidents, especially in the South. Meanwhile, it’s becoming clear that children can also get long COVIDs, and some Americans are taking it themselves to get unauthorized booster shots.

Vaccinations are in progress nationwide, but the number of cases continues to increase

A few months after the COVID-19 vaccine was first widely released to the public, the United States finally reached a remarkable milestone. 50 percent of the country’s population Fully vaccinated.

However, this percentage is not evenly distributed throughout the state. Vermont is in control, with 68% of the population fully vaccinated, while Alabama and Mississippi each lag behind by 35%.

As vaccination rates progress slowly, highly contagious delta mutants are destroying low vaccine intake.Florida, where 49% of residents Fully vaccinated, Reported 23,903 new cases The highest daily total in the state since the start of the pandemic on Friday. In Florida hospitals, 44% of ICU beds in the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients. NPR report, Compared to only 19 percent nationwide.

There is a case Almost double In the last two weeks in Louisiana, only 37 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The rest of the country is in bad shape as well.U.S. on average Over 110,000 new cases per day COVID-19 dies nationwide for the first time since February Almost doubled From 2 weeks ago.

Most of the new cases have been recorded Unvaccinated peopleThe so-called breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals can occur and occur more frequently thanks to the Delta variant.

Get vaccinated even if you have been infected with COVID before

According to the new, unvaccinated individuals who were previously infected with the coronavirus are more than twice as likely to be re-infected as those who were previously infected but vaccinated earlier this year. CDC survey..

Previous studies have shown that antibodies produced during the immune response of unvaccinated individuals against the virus provide some protection against reinfection, but this new report Supports the claim that vaccines provide more consistent and powerful protection From natural antibody alone.

This study relied on Kentucky data and compared pooled case data from March to December 2020 with pooled case and vaccine data in May and June of this year. Individuals who recorded a positive test in the first period and another in the second period were followed and compared to controls who were infected last year but did not report a second positive test this spring.

Only 20% of the double-infected group was vaccinated, compared to 34% of those who did not get the second infection. This suggests that unvaccinated people are more likely to encounter a second infection. However, the authors acknowledged that the scope of the study was limited and needed to be repeated on larger datasets.

Researchers have found that COVID-19 has been applied to all eligible individuals to reduce the likelihood of infection, even if the person is already infected with the virus, especially considering the circulation of infectious delta variants. Encourage them to get the vaccine.

CDC advises Unvaccinated individuals infected with COVID-19 will wait until at least 10 days have passed since their symptoms improved and a positive test for vaccination.Individuals treated with the virus with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma Have to wait 90 days Before receiving the shot.

Children can also suffer from long COVID

Despite early reports that most children are not super ill when infected with the virus, experts and families are concerned about the possibility of a so-called long aftermath of COVID.

UK-based research, Lancet Reported last week 5% of children aged 5 to 17 years infected with COVID-19 experienced symptoms for at least 28 days after a positive test. Studies show that this percentage dropped to 2% after 56 days. Long-term symptoms were less common among young children.

The current understanding of long COVID is limited, but this phenomenon is widely accepted. Adults are much more common than children.. However, its infrequency does not compromise how scary some of the long-term symptoms are to the child.

New York Times this week Report on anecdotes of teens As a result of coronavirus infection, you will experience new severe amnesia, increased anxiety, extreme fatigue, and regular nausea.

“The potential impact is enormous,” said Avindra Nath, head of neurological infections at the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Times.. “That is, they are in the formation stage. It’s very difficult because if you start to lag, the kids also lose confidence. It’s a downward spiral.”

To decipher the unknown of children’s long COVIDs, the National Institutes of Health announced last month that it has allocated $ 40 million to a study to study children’s long COVIDs in collaboration with the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC.

“Finding the answer requires a very focused and large-scale effort that actually has a standardized approach,” said Bill Kapogiannis, Program Director of NIH’s Maternal and Pediatric Infectious Diseases Division. I have. Said CNN..

CDC in further promotion to protect children from the first infection when they return to school in the fall Updated masking guidelines Late last week. “Because of the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant, the CDC is universal by all students (aged 2+), staff, teachers, and school visitors from kindergarten to high school, regardless of vaccination status. We recommend indoor masking, “said the update.

Vaccinated Americans can travel to Canada today

North neighbor Allow vaccinated visitors to enter from 9th August, There are some pre-travel requirements.. In addition to being fully vaccinated and providing such evidence, travelers are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test prior to travel.

This information must be submitted online before boarding the plane or crossing the border. Submitting counterfeit documents can result in significant fines. Unvaccinated children under the age of 12 can enter with a fully vaccinated parent or caretaker.

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to be quarantined on arrival, but symptomatic individuals are required to do so and all travelers must provide a quarantine plan prepared prior to arrival. I have. Visitors are expected to comply with local public health guidelines, including mask obligations in certain states such as Quebec and Ontario.

U.S. has not yet returned to lift travel restrictions Visitors from Canada will continue to be restricted until at least August 21st. The border closure was extended late last week and was scheduled to expire last Thursday before that.

Some Americans Get Booster Shots Despite Not FDA Approval

In recent weeks, hundreds of Americans have been given additional doses in search of one of the mRNA vaccines. Associated Press report.. The full range of the third dose is unknown, as reporting is voluntary, AP The study mapped at least 900 cases of people who received a third dose with the vaccine tracking system maintained by the CDC.

Uncertainty about boosters is widespread. Despite the fact that it has not been approved or recommended by the FDA, some cite concerns about circular delta variants as an incentive to receive boosters.

San Francisco public health officials said last week Providing a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to individuals receiving a single dose of Johnson & Johnson and framing it as a supplement rather than a booster.

While Pfizer is in the process of seeking FDA approval, several laboratories are actively investigating the effects of boosters on risky groups. Last month’s third shot..

Michel Baron, Senior Medical Director for Infection Prevention at UC Health, Colorado, said: AP..