Emergency physicians are at stake

As an emergency physician, Kelly Matthew knew that his days were going in the wrong direction. For one thing, her sympathetic well was dry. Matthew hurried back when unvaccinated people came to her under the influence of COVID. She was all about comfort and even neutrality.

“In my mind, it was like this.” This is what you are doing. Matthew, who works at Deacones Henderson Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky, has chosen not to be vaccinated. ” It? ‘I’m leaving. And that’s not who I am. “

Eventually, Matthew reached out for help and went into counseling to understand what had happened. Her doctor-patient relationship had collapsed in front of her, and she knew she was the reason. “I have always been the most empathetic and compassionate person for mistakes,” she says. Obviously something has changed.

For almost 18 months, critical care workers have been at the forefront of the worst medical crisis in American history. The number of deaths in the intensive care unit (ICU) of COVID-19 patients is almost unimaginable. About 35 percentAccording to a meta-analysis. ICU nurses served, suffered catastrophic losses, and eventually quit their profession. NS drive.. We read the story of their sadness and pain.

Only now, with the long tail of COVID execution, we are beginning to understand the depth of sacrifice that pandemics have made to front-line physicians. Not surprisingly, the news is not good.

“ICU physicians are experiencing the highest levels of stress, burnout, and malaise from COVID-19,” says Greg Martin, president of the Society of Emergency Medicine. “Probably more than any other discipline, they continue to bear the full brunt of COVID-19.”

I have had conversations with many people in the last few weeks Intensivist, Mental health counselors and other health professionals.The agreement is almost unanimous: COVID is ruining some of us Emergency doctor.

In recent people Research Of the approximately 12,000 doctors, more than half of the emergency physicians reported burnout.Lack of staffing and personal protective equipment (PPE), deaths, personal safety concerns, and a sense of inadequate provision Support of the heart Everything contributes to the wave of difficulties for patients and their families, and continues to grow deep into the summer of 2021.Current Rapid increase in cases Throughout the United States, the advent of delta variants virtually guarantees that the ICU will fill up again and, in some cases, repeat these scenarios. Push beyond normal capacity.. “It’s really retrauma,” says James Jackson, a leader in depression and post-traumatic stress disorders at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Gabe Wardi, a critical care specialist at the University of California, San Diego and two small facilities, said: “As a physician, especially an ICU physician, I am proud to be able to handle all tasks and patient burdens. COVID needs to rely on others for our own mental health and patient care. It reminded me of something. ”Waldi struggled to bring the infection back to his pregnant wife and young child, and felt guilty during the time spent in the hospital. He says his medical roommates have just returned to work a year later, driven by the trauma of seeing so many COVID patients dying in the ICU.

Britain’s lead author, Neil Greenberg study A professor at King’s College London said in the survey that ICU doctors identified “a very high level of post-traumatic stress symptoms, depression.” [and] There was also anxiety and, in part, the risk of alcohol misuse. ” is more than 1 in 7 ICU staff Reported thoughts on suicide or self-harm. (In the United States, estimated 300-400 doctors Roughly commit suicide every year double Percentage of the general population. )

Experts say that from the beginning of the pandemic, doctors had to deal with a huge amount of uncertainty. As a 25-year emergency doctor, I can prove that craving for managing medical outcomes, along with a tendency towards perfectionism. We want to do our best to our patients. However, COVID has resisted such certainty. “It’s a hit or a mistake,” says Matthew. “Some are alive and some are dead, but you can’t choose.”

For some CCP professionals, some of the frustration is the idea that the worst damage is largely avoidable... In Henderson County, Kentucky, where Matthew works, 36 percent About half of the residents are fully vaccinated, and about half of the Deacones nurses (although the hospital will soon request vaccination of employees) “we are in the Red Zone,” she said. Says. “That’s terrible. I have a complete ICU with only one cordbed.”

Monama Sood Doctor support lineSince the spring of 2020, volunteer psychiatrists have responded to more than 3,000 calls from doctors who anonymously request mental health support. During the early months of the pandemic, ICU doctors “climbed a stream without a paddle, which meant doing whatever they could to survive,” says Masoud.Above all, Rhein’s psychiatrist Upon receiving a call about untreated sorrow, some doctors said they didn’t have time to survive the loss of 20 patients, for example, in a week.

“Psychological sacrifices are enormous and ongoing,” says Venkttesh Ramnath, an ICU doctor at the University of California, San Diego. “Many healthcare professionals are trying to process and cure last year’s experience, and there are signs of a fourth wave where previous experiences and mistakes can be repeated.”

Physicians, especially intensivists, are trained to react at the moment and later give emotional consideration. It proved impossible in the days of COVID, where there was a seemingly relentless wave of illness and death.

Erinhall, a clinical health psychologist who has worked closely with the ICU team at the Gaisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, has witnessed the trauma experienced by the provider. .. “I wasn’t alone because there was a stranger (usually a nurse) in the room when I saw a person die without a family. Over time, this affects you. “Masu,” says Hall. “While you are the most resilient person, you can have a hard time bringing some of these things home.”

Mental health professionals You can quickly separate terms. Burnout Syndrome Yes, it’s common, but it’s becoming more and more involved for ICU clinicians and other medical staff. Moral injuryThe feeling that they are unable to provide the care they normally expect.

Moral and challenging decisions, such as distribution care due to lack of resources, place a mental and emotional burden on ICU physicians. “There were many young patients who died, at least who seemed to have had a chance to fight ECMO. [an oxygenation machine]”Wardi says. However, this was not possible in some small community-based facilities, and hospital overcrowding hindered patient transfer.

Doctors are also asked to tell their families bad news, but nonetheless there are systematic barriers. They often carry the sadness, blame, and sorrow that patients direct to them. Masood states that some doctors’ consequential thoughts are: Maybe I’m responsible. She describes this process as “death from a thousand pieces of paper” in the doctor’s psyche.

This trauma has a practical health care aspect. The United States faced a shortage of intensive care specialists before the pandemic, especially in remote areas. Patricia Pitman, County labor force estimate, Tracking hospital labor shortages, 198 counties in the United States are experiencing such shortages and say that “crisis” levels of staffing are needed. The pandemic “exacerbated the problem,” says Martin. An international survey of 2,700 ICU providers around the world states that the shortage of intensive care specialists reported in the United States is as follows: 12 percent..

we Malfunctioning healthcare system It happened long before the pandemic in the United States, but COVID has widened the embankment. The problem has been clarified: insufficient Staffing, Inefficiency, Increased spending And that Incorporation of medicine (Productivity requirements, documentation requirements, units of relative value, or RVU, When metric Expectations). All of these factors combine to depersonalize health care and draw souls from many healthcare providers.

Changes are needed now, not later, and my conversation has generated some suggestions from experts.Creating mental health resources It needs to be more open to doctors. Efforts to remove stigma associated with doctors who seek help or admit to being hurt, especially efforts to remove mental health questions from state and hospital license applications, All doctors have access to the care they need very much.

We need health care leaders who are vulnerable and willing to discuss their struggle openly. Make sure they are really worried, take antidepressants, meet therapists, and so on. .. “Suddenly we all took off our masks and communicated at a deeper level,” says Jackson.

It is also very important to address structural issues such as hospital dysfunction, staff shortages and lack of leadership. In the Mayo Clinic study, The most effective strategy To alleviate physician burnout, “target organization-led changes rather than individual levels.” This suggests a major change that the medical industry often resists.

“It may be a problem for health care this year,” says Martin. “How do you actually support your provider? Because people face the question of why they quit their jobs, and obviously they quit.”

If you need help

Help is available if you or someone you know is suffering or thinking of suicide. Call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255 (TALK)) to use online Lifeline chat Alternatively, send a text message to TALK at 741741 to contact Crisis TextLine.

NS Doctor support line Is a free, confidential service with a resident volunteer psychiatrist to support your doctor. And a medical student in the United States. If you need help, please call 1-888-409-0141 between 8am and 1am (Eastern Standard Time).

This is an opinion and analysis article.View expressed by Author or multiple authors necessarily Scientific American..