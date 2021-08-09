Covid Vaccine: Rights and Responsibilities







Covid-19 Vaccine-Hesitation is understandable. Perhaps you wouldn’t trust the previous administration’s rush to drive lightning-fast science to develop vaccines, or the current administration’s recommendation to use vaccines. Perhaps you have doubts about the vaccine or the disease itself. Maybe you are just afraid of needles. You haven’t borrowed any explanation from anyone. As citizens of this great country, we have the right to choose, to decide for ourselves. I don’t resent a penny of taxes spent on Operation Warp Speed, but I’m not given the opportunity or right to make that decision. We may need to make exceptions to our rights. I believe that all rights come with liability and limitations. The right to swing my arm ends where your nose begins. The right to get drunk does not allow you to get drunk while driving a car on public roads. The right to own a weapon requires that the weapon be used and stored safely. Your right to refuse vaccines and masking gives you the right to get infected with the coronavirus, but the right to expose vulnerable, especially children, who are too young to be vaccinated but not too young to die of illness. I won’t give you. Covid-19 deaths in the United States among children aged 0-18 are increasing, more than four times the average seasonal flu deaths in this group over the last 15 years. Unless it’s your child, it may not sound like much. This horrific disease and its variants are evolving-and our behavior is evolving. Herd immunity from disease was a reasonable hope, but Covid-19 showed that it could mutate to produce another, more infectious variant without immunity. The Covid-19 Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox, but much more deadly and infects more adolescents. Herd immunity can be achieved with vaccines (think polio and smallpox). Being asymptomatic or already infected with the coronavirus is not a defense. You can still spread the disease. If my fellow citizens choose not to get the Covid-19 vaccine, I don’t really care, but the person who makes that choice thinks he or she has a deadly weapon on it. You need to act accordingly. We may be facing another horrific social closure that keeps us away from family and friends, overloads hospitals, closes businesses and schools, and causes unnecessary suffering and death. I have. If you refuse to protect yourself or others from yourself, you lose the right to complain if the shutdown occurs again. Yet another coronavirus storm was not caused by fully vaccinated citizens wearing socially distant masks. Bobby Worth lives in the Whitefish.

