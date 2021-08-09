What you need to know when LA is considering more COVID vaccine obligations

The Battle of Los Angeles against delta variants of the coronavirus has become more aggressive.

This week, city and county leaders will consider vaccination obligations in many public places.

Here’s a breakdown of what the authorities are doing:

Los Angeles city

Vaccination obligation

The city council is conducting a drastic review Proposal requesting evidence Evaluation of COVID-19 inoculation as a condition of admission to many indoor public spaces.

motionAccording to President Nuri Martinez of the City Council and Mitch Ofarrell, a councilor, qualified individuals must visit indoor locations such as restaurants, bars, retail stores, gyms, spas and cinemas at least once. You need to prove that you have been vaccinated against. Stadiums and concert halls.

The council will consider the proposal Wednesday..

However, it is unclear how quickly the vaccine verification obligation will come into effect. City Atty if approved by the council. Mike Fur still has to draft an ordinance that codifies the requirements, which will return to the council for approval.

Also, it remains to be seen how such obligations would reasonably be enforced in a city as large as Los Angeles.

Employee obligations

In Los Angeles, city employees have COVID-19 or Take a weekly test To show that they are negative on the test.

Many details about the plan still need to be considered, but the city department is instructed to collect and report information on whether employees are vaccinated.

LA was finally able to require city officials to be vaccinated with COVID-19 without providing testing as an alternative. The mayor said in a statement that if the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval, Mayor Eric Garcetti and the council would pursue vaccination obligations.

LA county

Vaccination obligation

Los Angeles County Oversight Board Consider drafting Proposals that require vaccination certification to enter certain indoor public spaces.

Supervisor Janice Khan I created a motion It asks staff and lawyers to prepare a report within two weeks on what the county’s policy will be.

“Especially as we approach autumn and winter, we need to consider whether additional measures are needed, such as vaccine requirements in specific settings, to prevent future surges and circulation of new variants,” Hahn said. I mentioned in.

Hahn considers in the report whether a single vaccination or full vaccination is required for mandates and whether the policy should be applied to all indoor public spaces or certain non-critical businesses or events. I asked you to do it. For example, “Should grocery stores be exempt?” Hahn wrote in her move.

The report also includes recommendations on how people can prove their vaccination status and how businesses can use existing digital or paper records to verify their status.

The ordinance approved by the Supervisory Board applies only to non-incorporated areas. However, if the LA County Public Health Service issues a health order requiring certain indoor locations to be vaccinated, it applies to the entire county.

Employee obligations

Hilda Solis, chairman of the Los Angeles County Oversight Board, issued an executive order last week demanding 110,000 people in the county. Employees providing evidence Vaccination against COVID-19 by 1 October.

According to Solis, the October 1st deadline for vaccination certification gives employees “time needed to consult with their health care providers” while at the same time “health and safety” for all county workers. The purpose is to act swiftly to protect.

Obligations apply to all county departments. Solis said the exemption would be for medical and religious reasons.

This order goes even further than is required elsewhere in the country, such as the City of Los Angeles or the City of Los Angeles. California — Civil servants should be vaccinated or agree to regular tests. There are no test options for Solis orders.

Times staff writers Emily Alpert Reyes and Kevin Rector contributed to this report.