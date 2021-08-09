Cholesterol drug Covid treatment





** Watch the video above to learn more about the impact of Delta Variant ** (WJW) —Recent studies have also found that drugs aimed at treating high cholesterol are also cut. COVID It reduces infection by 70% and reduces the spread of infection from one person to another. A research team led by the University of Birmingham and Keele University in the United Kingdom and the San Rafaele Institute of Science in Italy tested the oral drug fenofibrate and its active form, fenofibrate, against SARS-COV-2 in human cells. According to the press release.. The body of a teenage swimmer found at Headlands Beach



Fenofibrate is approved for use in most countries of the world. US Food and Drug Administration The National Institute for Health and Care Technology is currently used to treat conditions such as high levels of cholesterol in the blood and abnormal levels of fatty substances or lipids. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, infects the host through the interaction of the peplomer protein on the surface of the virus with the ACE2 receptor protein in the host cell. In response to the pandemic, the team began testing a panel of already approved drugs, including fenofibrate, to see if any of them interfered with the interaction between ACE2 and spikes. After discovering that fenofibrate successfully disrupts interactions, they tested the effects of the drug on human cells infected with the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus isolated in 2020. According to the release, they found that fenofibrate reduced infections by up to 70 percent. COVID Infected Tracker: Two counties in northeastern Ohio are in the red



Dr. Elisa Vikenzi, co-author of the San Raffaele Institute of Science in Milan, Italy, said: Fenofibrate is a very cheap and globally available oral drug, and with its extensive clinical use history and excellent safety profile, our data show that it is especially vaccinated in low and middle income countries. It has global implications for the individual who is. Not recommended or appropriate for children, people with high immune disorders, people using immunosuppressive drugs, etc. “ The release also states that additional unpublished data show that fenofibrate is equally effective against new variants of SARS-CoV-2, including alpha and beta mutants. Research is underway to reduce delta variant infections. The team is currently seeking clinical trials to test the drug in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.



