COVID-19: MLHU adds 26 cases, 21 recovery from Saturday to Monday

hospitalization – – Outbreak – – Vaccination and testing – – Ontario – – Elgin and Oxford – – Huron and Perth – – Sarnia and Lambton

NS Middlesex-London Health Unit (((MLHU) 26 more reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Saturday-Monday cases and 21 recovery, Monday 7 cases, Sunday 11 cases, Saturday 8 cases.

However, the total number of cases increased by only 25 from Friday to 12,862, 62 were active, 12,569 recovered and 231 died.

Recent deaths Report on July 30, Men in their 50s and men in their 60s are involved.

The number of confirmed mutant strains of concern increased from 10 to 3,647. An additional 11 delta cases were identified, reducing the number of confirmed cases containing alpha variants by one.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,381 cases of the first confirmed alpha variant (B.1.1.7) in the United Kingdom

140 cases of the first delta (B.1.617.2) variant identified in India

120 cases of gamma (P.1) mutants first identified in Brazil

Two Cases of Beta (B.1.351) Variants First Confirmed in South Africa

An example of the first kappa (B.1.617.1) variant identified in India

One case of the Zeta (P.2) variant first identified in Brazil

Also, there is one case listed as B.1.617 only and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 11,621 COVID-19 cases have been identified in London, 382 at Middlesex Center and 334 at Strathroy-Caradoc.

For more information, see Health Unit Middlesex-Summary of COVID-19 Cases in London..

hospitalization

The London Health Sciences Center says it is treating seven inpatients with COVID-19, down one from Friday, and less than five in the intensive care unit.

To protect patient privacy, LHSC will only provide a specific number if there are more than five.

Less than 5 LHSC employees tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph Healthcare London, the organization does not report cases involving patients, residents, or healthcare professionals.



Institutional outbreak

Outbreaks in the B7-200 Adult Inpatient Mental Health / PICU Unit at LHSC’s Victoria Hospital, declared July 26, are listed as resolved as of August 6.

It is believed that less than 5 cases were involved.

MLHU states that the outbreak declared at the Pound Mills Children’s Center on July 30 is underway. The health unit says there are two confirmed cases.

The health unit also stated that the outbreak at the Thames Center Playground Program Day Camp, which was declared to have been resolved on August 6, involved two incidents.

Global News regretted the error, omitting childcare and day camp cases in last week’s update.

















Doctors fear Canada’s fourth wave will hit unvaccinated children





Vaccination and testing

As of July 31, 80.8% of residents over the age of 12 have taken at least one dose and 66.9% have taken two doses.



According to MLHU, all deaths reported in the area since June 28 were related to people who were not completely vaccinated.

Most hospitalizations have not been vaccinated, have not yet been protected from vaccination (infection occurred less than 14 days after the first dose), or were partially vaccinated (infection occurred after the first dose). Included people (occurred more than 14 days and less than 14 days after the second dose).

However, one case, 6.67% of hospitalizations after June 28, involved fully vaccinated individuals.



Of all cases reported after June 28, 7.05 percent (or 21 cases) are associated with fully vaccinated people.

On the health unit website, residents Pop-up clinic, Mass vaccination clinics and pharmaciesGuidance for vaccinated people Outside the state or country; Transportation support For those in need; more..

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test The location of the test site on the health unit website..

The positive test rate for the region was 1.4% in the week of July 25, up from 1.0% in the week of July 18.

Ontario

Ontario reported 325 new COVID-19 cases on MondayAfter reporting 423 — the highest daily increase since June 14 — on Sunday And 378 Saturday..

State reports 90 in Toronto, 47 in Peel, 29 in York, 29 in Hamilton, 26 in Windsor-Essex, 23 in Waterloo, 14 in Durham, 12 in Halton, 11 in Gray Bruce. An example was reported. All other health units reported less than 10 new cases.

The state has 552,804 cases, with 9,407 dead, 2,375 active and 541,022 recovering.

In terms of vaccination, 71.6% over the age of 12 are fully immunized and 80.9% have been vaccinated at least once.

Elgin and Oxford

The number of COVID-19 cases in Southwestern Public Health increased by 11 from Friday to Monday, during which time an additional 19 recovery was reported.

SWPH has reported a total of 3,991 cases, 28 of which are active, with 3,879 recovery and 84 deaths.

Of the 28 active cases, 11 are in Woodstock, 10 in St. Thomas and 3 in Tillsonburg. The number of cases for each municipality is Of the health unit Dashboard..

According to SWPH, no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.



The number of variants of the case of concern increased from 26 to 915, of which 766 are listed as alpha variants, 89 as deltas (increase 8) and 52 as beta (increase 1).



No active organized outbreaks have been reported in this area.

However, SWPH Issued a public warning After at least eight cases have been linked to one infected individual who “visited multiple businesses during the period of infection.”

According to SWPH, those who were in a seasonal campground in the Pitok Conservation Area in July (especially in the second half of July) went to Woodstock’s Brickhouse Pub on July 29 (especially from 3 pm to 5 pm that day). The Smith-Leroy funeral hall in Woodstock (or the relevant personal gathering after the funeral of the day) from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm on July 29 was vaccinated for symptoms. Even if you do, you still need to take the test.

The positive test rate for the region was 1.4% in the week of July 25, up from 0.5% in the week of July 18.

As of August 5, 79.5% of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 66.3% have received two doses, according to SWPH.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccination eligibility, reservations and cancellations is as follows: Found on the Health Unit website..

People can also add their name to the health unit every week Same-day vaccination list, Also known as a cancellation list.

Please select a local pharmacy We also continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine shots.

















Vaccination promotion continues in Ontario as experts warn that the fourth wave is here





Huron and Perth

The number of Huron Perth Public Health cases on Monday increased by 8 compared to Friday’s figures, for a total of 1,957, with 15 active cases, 1,885 recovery (4 increase) and 57 deaths.

The number of cases confirmed to involve a mutant strain of concern increased by one to 363.

Of the 15 active cases, 7 are in North Perth and 5 are in Stratford.

The number of cases by municipality is Health unit dashboard..

As of Monday, no one was described as being hospitalized with COVID-19, and no active outbreaks were reported in the area.

The positive test rate for the region was 0.3% for the week of July 25, down from 0.9% for the week of July 18.

As of Monday, the HPPH Vaccine Dashboard shows that 78.4% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 69.6% have been fully vaccinated.

HPPH “offers more options to make it happen Residents are more likely to be vaccinatedIncludes walk-in, evening time, pop-up location, drive-through clinic. For more information, On the Health Unit website.

Information about pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website.

Sarnia and Lambton

As of Monday, the total number of Lambton Public Health cases increased by 1 from Friday to 3,642, with 4 active cases, 3,570 recovery and 68 deaths.

The latest death involving someone in their 70s was reported on July 26.



The number of confirmed mutant strains of concern increased by three to 688.

According to Bluewater Health, there is currently one patient hospitalized for COVID-19, up from zero on Friday.

Lambton Public Health has not reported an active outbreak in the area.

The positive test rate for the region was 0.82% for the week of July 25, up from 0.36% for the week of July 18.

As of Monday, 76.7% of adults have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once and 70.1% have been fully vaccinated.

According to LPH, the mass vaccination clinic will end this month and will be scheduled after that. August 10th will be cancelled..

Residents who can be vaccinated with urgent notice are advised to sign up for Lamton Public Health Daily Vaccine standby list..

Residents can book and rebook COVID-19 vaccine reservations Use the health unit registration page.. People can also call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-254-8222.

Information about pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website.



— Using files from Jessica Patton of Global News

