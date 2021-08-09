Health
New Brunswick reported 5 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 14 recovery
HALIFAX-New Brunswick health authorities reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Two cases occur in the Moncton region of the state (Zone 1) and involve two people in their twenties.
The two cases are in the St. John area (Zone 2) and involve individuals under the age of 19 and individuals in their 40s. One of these cases is close contact with a previously reported case and the other is under investigation.
One case is the Miramichi area (Zone 7), which involves individuals in their thirties who are in close contact with previously reported cases.
According to public health, 14 previously reported cases in New Brunswick have recovered since Friday, reducing the total number of active cases to 66.
Zone 1 COVID-19 cases
In a news release on Monday, Public Health also provided updates on the status of COVID-19 in the state’s Moncton region (Zone 1).
Of the 48 active infections, 46 include people who are not fully immunized, and 90% are under the age of 40.
Of the 48 cases active in the Moncton area, 41 are related to previously reported cases and the remaining 7 are under investigation, according to health officials.
“The series of cases we see is what we expect from unvaccinated and unrelated people,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, a medical officer of health.
“Although it is possible to get COVID-19 even if it is completely vaccinated, it does not increase the stress on the medical system because it tends to be mild even if there are symptoms. We saw. Recent cases are mainly among young people who are not completely vaccinated. Today, I recommend that you make an appointment if they have not yet made an appointment and encourage your friends to do the same. I’m appealing to them directly today. “
vaccination
As of Monday, 69.8% of Newbrands Wickers over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated and 82.8% were first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 1,058,160 vaccinations have been given in New Brunswick.
If you have not yet taken your first or second dose, we recommend that you go to a mobile clinic or walk-in clinic, book through a participating pharmacy, or at the Vitalité or Holizon Health Network Clinic. increase.
All qualified New Brands Wickers can now book a second dose at least 28 days after the first dose.
If you have a vaccination appointment but can get vaccinated earlier elsewhere, please contact your pharmacy or local health care clinic to cancel your appointment when you no longer need it. This will allow someone else in the community to be vaccinated sooner.
COVID-19 case data
A cumulative total of 2,439 COVID-19s have occurred in New Brunswick since the outbreak of the pandemic.
A total of 2,326 people have recovered and 46 have died in the state from COVID-19.
Currently, no one is hospitalized in New Brunswick for COVID-19.
Public health says it has completed 2,107 tests in New Brunswick since Friday, and a total of 387,160 tests since the start of the pandemic.
Case numbers are categorized into seven health zones in New Brunswick.
Zone 1 – Moncton Region: 554 confirmed cases (48 active cases)
Zone 2 – St. John Region: 305 confirmed cases (4 active cases)
Zone 3 – Fredericton Region: 455 confirmed cases (4 active cases)
Zone 4 – Edmundston Region: 755 confirmed cases (no active cases)
Zone 5 – Campbellton Region: 186 confirmed cases (1 active case)
Zone 6 – Bassert Region: 140 confirmed cases (4 active cases)
Zone 7 – Miramichi Area: 44 confirmed cases (5 active cases)
Potential public exposure
Those who have the symptoms of the virus and those who were there Possibility of publication We recommend requesting a test online or calling Tele-Care 811 to make an appointment.
Fix:
Editor’s Note: New Brunswick authorities have revised weekend collections to 14.
..
