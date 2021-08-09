Rory McIlroy has always remembered the meltdown as a teenage rookie | Golf News and Tour Information





Rory McIlroy wasn’t like most professional golfers in that he was a phenomenon. McIlroy was ranked in the top 50 in the world at the age of 19, while the majority of players went through years of mini-tours and Mondays before arriving at the show. And his rise to the pinnacle of sport was rapid, but it wasn’t without the tough wake-up calls of life on tour.

“I was 18 years old and loved it because I was out alone and independent,” McIlroy said in the latest episode of Golf Digest. Local knowledge Podcast.

“I just missed a few cuts in a row and was playing the Balantine Championship on Jeju Island, South Korea. And I missed the cut again. So I was having a hard time. I was far away from home. I never felt so lonely. I remember crying back in my hotel room at the edge of the bed. And I raided min-ibar. Not a drink. Pringles, Corks, It was like Tobralone. I remember this complete meltdown. “

Of course, those who navigate the emotional roller coaster well will get a lot of rewards. After all, everything worked for McIlroy.

“And this is how fast things change in golf,” he says. “So (Meltdown) was April 2008. I’m playing the Singapore Open with a 6-month fast forward until October 2008. And I’m playing with Arnie Els in the third round. And we’re like the penultimate group. I remember he hit the driver from the first tee. And I’m awesome, this is so cool, I Is playing with Arnie Els. He hit the driver from the first tee, and I hit my 3 woods over his driver. Oh yeah, this is really cool. “

This week’s Local Knowledge details the emotional roller coasters that seek to secure and maintain play privileges. Gaining status on the world’s largest tour means completing a lifelong dream. Play for a tremendous amount of money, with TV cameras everywhere in front of a packed stand and Tiger Woods behind. There is a temptation to drink it all in order to shine in the afterglow of achievement. As soon as you get to the PGA Tour, you don’t have time to do it because you need to immediately understand how to stay on the PGA Tour. It’s not just about playing harder courses for better players. It’s about understanding what events you can attend, where you’ll stay, and ideally how you manage all your winnings.

MatthewNeSmith, a second-year player who struggled a lot on the Canadian tour before getting status, will serve as a guide for the transition from the development tour to the big tour. For him, it happened at the wrong time.

“I had to cancel a bachelorette party for the wedding to go to the PGA Tour orientation,” NESMITH said. “This was the best way to cancel a bachelorette party.”

We talked to many tour players, including McIlroy and NeSmith, as well as Harris English and Matthew Fitzpatrick, about the moment they realized they were “successful” and the on-the-fly changes needed to ensure. Their time on the tour will last for more than a season.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/rory-mcilroy-pga-tour-rookie The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos