Closing a school vaccine clinic does not protect minors – hurt already disadvantaged people

1918 newspaper article It captures the public attitude towards the Typhoon Vaccine Clinic in the Oakdale Campus in Louisville, Kentucky. “Everyone comes, including men, children, young girls, old men, and housewives on the railroad.” “The sleeves are rolled up and the arms are ready for a short stick with a thin needle.”

Until recently, school vaccination clinics, or SLVs, have been admired. It just seems natural..It changed Tennessee in mid-July 2021 Stop COVID-19 vaccination clinic on school grounds.. This decision was part of a broader effort to end the vaccine message for children and adolescents.The pause lasted only 10 days and since then Slightly reversed, We will limit the promotion of vaccines to parents’ messages and hold several vaccine events on the school grounds.

Those who want to abolish the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at school say there is a site to immunize their children without parental consent. But even before the Food and Drug Administration expanded its qualifications between the ages of 12 and 15, the site at the school provided the COVID-19 vaccine to school staff and other eligible adults.

I Epidemic history expert, And my research shows that this current move is an unprecedented detour from the historic promotion of school vaccines on a regular basis. Preventing school vaccination clinics does not prevent the wave of teenagers from being immunized without consent. Rather, it penalizes those who want to be vaccinated but have difficulty accessing it.

Partisan split

Tennessee’s “pause” is Republican resistance Public acceptance of COVID-19 vaccination and Mature minor doctrine..

Mature minor doctrine is a Tennessee law that allows “treatment and vaccination of patients up to the age of 14” by adolescents. Decision About their own health. It is especially useful for people who do not live with their parents, who are in a situation of neglect or abuse, or who are facing an emergency. However, preventive medicine and treatment, including vaccination, are also covered. Many states have similar consent exceptions.

Whether minors can be vaccinated with COVID-19 without parental approval Depends on city or state..After the Pfizer vaccine emergency permit expanded from 12 to 15 years old News coverage Call attention to teenagers who are vaccinated with COVID-19 without consent, and in some cases their prevalence Risk of not immunizing this age group..In Tennessee, the public health sector said: 8 youths He had been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent. Moreover, there is no evidence to suggest that SLV contributed to these cases.

In other words, misguided ideologies, rather than data that teens were vaccinated without consent, are the driving force for SLV, including the school’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

From smallpox to HPV

Since the mid-19th century, schools have become a popular place for vaccine clinics to respond to outbreaks and provide catch-up immunity.

1875, 17,505 children I was immunized against smallpox at a school clinic in New York City.temporary Typhoid Vaccine Clinic Appearing nationwide in the 1910s and 1920s, the 1954 polio vaccine field trial 15,000 public schools Across 44 states.

Even before the Jonas Salk polio vaccine was approved in April 1955. SLV was scheduled in anticipation.. They have become a major place for children to get vaccinated. In the 1960s, SLVs across the country hosted “Sabin Sundays” to provide unvaccinated individuals with the oral polio vaccine developed by Albert Sabin. Adult or child.. During this time, the school campaign expanded, Rubella and measles..

Since then, SLV has continued to be used in public health efforts to protect children from hepatitis B, seasonal flu and HPV. Many sites appear in a short period of time each year, Providing catch-up immunity For children who are lagging behind in vaccination against other vaccines and seasonal flu. Others occur as needed, as demonstrated by H1N1 immunity in 2009. Even school pop-up clinics usually require parental consent to attend.

In addition, SLVs are often available to the entire community, not just school attendees.They are widely effective in dealing with Immunization gap Linked to income and insurance status. Like other mass vaccination sites, SLV can immunize large numbers of people in a short amount of time. Reduce community illness..

they have Additional benefits, that too. SLV is convenient for family and school staff, provides a large temperature controlled space, recognizes the importance of vaccines, Improved completion rate For vaccines given in the series.

Pandemic mess

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused global turmoil in child vaccination. In 2020 Routine immunization has decreased For home order Delay or cancel immunization program And other reasons related to the global health crisis.

For the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine known as DTaP, in New York City 16% for children under 2 years old, 60% for children 2-6 years old..Researchers estimate that regular vaccinations need to be increased 15% To return the vaccination rate to pre-pandemic levels.

It is important to remember that vaccine-preventable illnesses are not distant memories. Only small pox has been eradicated worldwide – polio, diphtheria, rubella and other dangerous viruses are still present.

Reducing vaccination can lead to costly community outbreaks. One measles case occurred in 2018 Over 600 In a poorly vaccinated community in New York, public health efforts, medical costs and loss of productivity cost US $ 8.4 million.Similarly, in Washington 2019 Clark County Measles Outbreak It costs an estimated $ 3.4 million.

[Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]

COVID-19 SLV

From March 2020, schools nationwide began offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Initially for staff and community members, and in May for people over 12 years old.Such sites have been Especially important for Low-income and other poorly serviced communities It is greatly influenced by the pandemic.

Expanding to include children under the age of 11 the school’s vaccine clinic can serve the entire family. NS The White House encouraged All school districts host at least one pop-up vaccination clinic. Like its predecessor typhoon and polio clinics, its intent is to curb the spread of the disease and improve overall public health. This is a message emphasizing all vaccination decisions for this pandemic.