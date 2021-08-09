Vaccine hesitation, worries about health authorities returning to school shots





Lansing, Michigan (WLNS) — When most students return to the classroom in just a few weeks, there is growing concern that their children will not be vaccinated. We are not just talking about COVID-19. Health officials show statistics show that “routine vaccination” for children across the state fell below 70% due to some of the illnesses we could “control”, such as chickenpox and measles. Says it’s a worrying tendency Strong comeback.. Health officials are now urging parents to keep their children up-to-date with their shots. The message here is the same as when Ingham County Health Doctor Lindavale and Michigan Chief Medical Officer Johnny Cardun spoke this morning. The vaccine works. They are safe and this is more than just COVID-19. This is personal to a mother who spoke to me, the founder of IVaccinate. “When they took her from us, we were baptizing her.” It happened almost 10 years ago, but there is no day when Veronica McNally doesn’t think of her lost daughter. Francesca died in 2012 as a baby with whooping cough (more commonly known as whooping cough). Although it is an almost eradicated disease, it still affects a small number of people each year. Currently, there is growing concern about such illnesses. “One of the diseases that can be prevented with these vaccines cannot afford to reoccur or become epidemic.” Why are you worried? Immunization rates are declining across the board in Michigan. For children between the ages of one and a half to three, half of the counties in the state have a rate of less than 70%. In seven of these counties and Detroit, the rate is less than 60%. Since January 2020, the number of teenage vaccinations has decreased from more than 77% to less than 74%. “National Geographic wrote an article,” The world before vaccines is a world we can’t forget, “but it seems we’re forgetting them because these diseases are no longer seen. “That’s what Ingham County Health Doctor Linda Vail said. The country is also struggling to vaccinate young people against COVID-19. Less than one in three children between the ages of 12 and 15 has their shots. This number is slightly higher for teens aged 16-19, about 42%. Dr. Johnny Kaldoun, the state’s chief medical expert, was at hand and I was careful not to take the shot myself, but take it for my neighbors and loved ones. “Low immunization rates in the community create an environment in which the disease can spread. All parents, children are all, as families, students, teachers and managers prepare for the next school year. It’s a good idea to make sure you’re up to date with vaccinations. “

