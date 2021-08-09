The new sensor provides a quick test to measure antibiotic resistance-ScienceDaily





UBC researchers have developed a way to monitor the bacterial response to antibiotics in the medical setting, opening the door to individualized antibiotic therapies for patients.

Using microwave sensing technology, UBC Okanagan Assistant Professor Mohammad Zarifi of the Okanagan Microelectronics and Gigahertz Applications (OMEGA) Lab and his team act as a fast and reliable evaluation tool for measurements at low cost. Developed a non-contact, portable, reusable microwave sensor Antibiotic resistant. According to the World Health Organization, over-prescribing antibiotics increases the resistance of bacteria to drug treatment. As a result, the newly evolved “super bugs” are putting a heavy burden on healthcare systems around the world, Zarifi said. This newly developed sensor addresses the shortcomings of current antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) to reduce the time and cost of conducting tests while increasing the portability of ASTs used in remote areas. Is aimed at. “Many types of bacteria are constantly evolving to develop resistance to antibiotics. This is an urgent issue for hospitals around the world, but the adaptation of sensors and diagnostic techniques has been delayed,” said the Faculty of Engineering. The teaching Zarifi explains. Existing AST practices are expensive and can take up to 48 hours to process the results. “Long wait times can significantly delay the treatment patients receive, leading to further complications and death. This method demonstrates the need for reliable, fast and cost-effective detection tools. “He says. A new sensor developed by the UBC team can distinguish between bacterial growth fluctuations before visible clues are revealed. Therefore, the dose or type of antibiotic can be fine-tuned to combat a particular bacterial infection. In the next phase of development, OMEGA Labs aims to integrate artificial intelligence algorithms with this sensing device to develop smart sensors that will be a major leap forward for personalized antibiotic therapy. “Our ultimate goal is to reduce inappropriate use of antibiotics and improve the quality of care for our patients,” says Zarifi. “The more such high-quality tools that healthcare professionals have at their disposal, the better they are at fighting bacteria and viruses.” This study is published at Nature Scientific Reports It receives financial and instrumental support from the Canadian Council of Natural Sciences and Engineering, the Canadian Innovation Foundation, and CMC Microsystems.

Story source: material Provided by University of British Columbia Okanagan Campus.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210809144123.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos