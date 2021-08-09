BC shortens gap between first and second COVID vaccinations to 28 days – Victoria News





Due to the surge in cases in parts of British Columbia, the state is now reducing the waiting time between the first and second doses to 28 days. State health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the move will focus on the devastated Central Okanagan to vaccinate people in high-incidence and high-incidence areas sooner. Said that it is aimed at. Henry said starting tonight, about 170,000 people will be notified that they are eligible for a second dose. She added that the process could take several days. “There are some community outbreaks, especially in Central Okanagan, with high rates of virus, especially in pockets with unvaccinated people and pockets with one-time vaccinations. “I will,” said Henry. According to her, the majority of cases continue to spread among young people at social gatherings, even if they are not vaccinated. However, she lives and works in areas and environments that are rarely infected with COVID-19, and individuals who work have a stronger level of protection when they wait 7-8 weeks, which BC previously needed during dosing. Said you can get it. “Now we need to balance the epidemiological risks we see with the need to protect people as highly as possible. Delta,” Henry added. Delta currently accounts for 95 percent of new cases in the state. Henry said that despite reports of groundbreaking cases of delta mutations, the “majority of cases” is still in partially or completely unvaccinated people. She said the risk of delta variants, which are more infectious than the previous ones, can still be widespread when entering higher risk settings such as long-term care facilities. As far as booster doses are concerned, Henry said it was not yet clear when and who would need it. “So far, there are no signs that especially young healthy people vaccinated on day 28 need booster shots,” she said. “But some people whose immune system hasn’t responded to one or two of these, such as those who have had an organ transplant or some cancer treatment, may be offered a third dose. It seems”. @katslepian [email protected] Like us Facebook And follow us twitter.. coronavirusvaccination

