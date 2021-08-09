



A surge in new coronavirus cases in Oregon during the week ending Sunday, with 7,144 cases reported, an increase of 46.2%. Last week there were 4,886 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oregon ranks 24th among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 35.9% from the previous week, reporting 760,368 cases. With 1.27% of the country’s population, Oregon had 0.94% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 48 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Marion County reported 485 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 329 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 24,994 cases and 333 deaths have been reported. Breakthrough case:Breakthrough COVID-19 Increasing Percentage, Vaccines Reduce Risk of Hospitalization Pork County reported 158 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, 99 cases and 0 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 4,472 cases and 57 deaths have been reported. Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in Wheeler, Umatilla, and Morrow counties. Overall, the newest case was added to Multnomah County, with 834 cases. Jackson County, 729. Lane County was 676. Weekly cases increased in 29 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Multnomah, Lane and Jackson counties. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Throughout Oregon, cases decreased in six counties, the most in Union, Wallowa, and Sherman counties. In Oregon, 31 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. Twenty-two people were reported dead the week before. A total of 226,899 people in Oregon have been coronavirus-positive and 2,889 have died from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 35,763,785 people are positive and 616,829 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases across the United States Oregon ranks 18th in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 61.5% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 58.7%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. In the week ending Sunday, Oregon reported an additional 41,973 vaccinations, including 27,548 initial doses. Last week, the state received 38,110 vaccinations, including 23,765 initial doses. Overall, Oregon reported a total of 4,792,126 doses. USA TODAY analyzed data from a federal hospital on Saturday, August 7th. COVID-19 patients who may have been admitted to the state: Last week: 861

The week before: 652

4 weeks ago: 364 COVID-19 patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 100,884

Week before: 81,226

4 weeks ago: 44,472 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

