UH researchers identify deadly marine viruses in dead dolphins

Researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa have confirmed that new species of morbillivirus, a marine mammal disease that causes the deadly outbreaks of dolphins and whales around the world, exist in local waters.

The UH Health and Stranding Lab conducted an autopsy (animal autopsy) of the Fraser’s dolphin stranded on Maui in 2018. Publishing a report The discovery of morbillivirus more than two years later. According to a university announcement, this is the first such case associated with this dolphin species.

Fraser’s dolphin is a little-known pelagic fish found in the oceans around the world. This study identifies the morbillivirus as a significant threat to Fraser’s dolphins, which are highly social and interact closely with other dolphins and whales in Hawaii’s waters.

Two new morbillivirus strains were previously discovered in Western Australian and Brazilian dolphins, resulting in an unusual death event that killed at least 50 dolphins in Australia and more than 200 dolphins in Brazil. did.

This discovery led to a series of independent tests (immunohistochemistry, virus culture, transmission electron microscopy) that confirmed the findings and understood the role of this distinct morbillivirus in Fraser’s dolphin pathology. .. The UH Health and Stranding Lab collects less than 5% of dead dolphins and whales in Hawaii’s waters, making it difficult to detect outbreaks.

The finding warns scientists and marine wildlife managers of the possibility of a new morbillivirus outbreak in Hawaiian dolphins and whales. The next step in determining if the virus is endemic in the Central Pacific is to focus on antibody testing for Hawaiian dolphins and whales. Further research will help assess the vulnerability of Hawaiian species to the new Fraser morbillivirus, the university said.

In addition, the findings further support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Hawaiian Monk Seal Morbillivirus Vaccination Program. The vaccination program aims to reach morbillivirus herd immunity in Hawaii’s endangered monk seal.

The university emphasized the importance of the role of the general public in the rapid reporting of whale and dolphin grounding and the value of a thorough investigation of all carcasses. Witness information on dead or suffering marine mammals can be reported to the state-wide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline (1 (888) 256-9840) on the toll-free number.