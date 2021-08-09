5 Things You Should Know About Lambda and Other Covid Variants

The covid-19 delta variant is currently the main focus of health authorities as it describes most new cases across the country, but experts say the lambda variant is already sweeping South America. I am also looking at.

The lambda variant was first discovered in Peru in December 2020. According to the World Health Organization It is labeled “Mutant of Interest”.

Lambda has been identified in 29 countries, according to organizations including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Spain, Chile and Argentina. According to Newsweek.

Outlets reported that lambda variants now account for about 90% of peruvian covid cases.

NS Pennsylvania Health Department The variant “continues to be identified both in the United States and around the world,” he said. Viruses are constantly changing and mutations in the virus are common. ”

Pennsylvania has identified alpha, beta, delta, and gamma variants in resident cases. The ministry said current vaccines appear to reduce the severity between mutants, but some new mutations are associated with easier human-to-human transmission.

Dr. Ameshua Dalha, a Pittsburgh-based infectious disease expert and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health Security Center, answered a few questions from the tribune-a review of lambda and common variants:

Another variant? How do they get along? Will they die on their own?

“The virus has been mutating since it first infected humans and has produced many variants. We only hear about variants of interest and interests, but there are many other variants. That’s what the virus does, of course. When they copy, when they infect people, they make millions of copies of their genes. Some mutations and mistakes occur. And … most of them will not produce results.

“When dealing with viruses, it is a normal biological fact that the virus constantly mutates to produce new variants.

“When a variant goes out into the world, it competes with all other variants and the original version of the variant, so some may come and go. Same as other species when they are competing. So, if they win the competition, they may become extinct. What we see in the Delta variant is that the other versions of the virus are very compatible, so the spread is very high. It will be difficult. ”

Does covid-19 become like the flu and need to update the vaccine for a new variant?

“The flu virus is from another family. The reason we update the vaccine is related to where the flu virus mutates and how ineffective it is for our vaccine. SARS- With CoV-2, even with these most annoying variants, the vaccine works exactly as expected for severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

“For me, that’s the threshold. I think it’s similar to influenza so far because it’s a different virus from a different family of viruses with different characteristics.”

What does another variant mean to the vaccinated population?

“What we’ve seen in previous variants is that if vaccinated people get a breakthrough infection, they are very mild and very unlikely to lead to hospitalization or death. I find it very difficult for variants to develop the ability to nullify all of the vaccines, so when I see vaccinated people landing highly in hospitals, it’s very high for the presence of the virus. I think it will be the threshold and can be cleared.

“Therefore, mutants can have breakthrough infections, but I think they will be milder as a result of the effects of the vaccine.”

What does another variant mean for an unvaccinated population?

“It depends on where the unvaccinated people live. Lambda variants … basically there is no easy time to establish yourself in a country immersed in delta variants. But in all these variants, The risks posed by variants are basically self-harm for people over the age of 12. Vaccines are the solution for variants. ”

What does “viral load” mean? And why is it important when discussing variants?

“Viral load is the amount of virus that is present in a person that can be used to predict infectivity. People with a high viral load are expected to be more infectious than those with a low viral load.

“Viral load can vary depending on a variety of factors, including whether you are vaccinated, the amount of virus you have infected, and the progress of your illness. Viral load can only be high when you have symptoms. Yes, it decreases as the disease progresses. Certain variants have the ability to generate more viral load in the host. Its delta variant is associated with higher viral load. ”