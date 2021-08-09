Over 80% of Mainers over the age of 18 are currently vaccinated

Augusta-Maine has crossed another iconic milestone this week, joining five other states where 80% of people over the age of 18 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least once.

After weeks of flattening, vaccination rates have risen again in Maine and across the country. This is partly due to the emergence of highly infectious and potentially more dangerous delta mutants. The average number of new COVID-19 cases in Maine has increased six-fold over the past month to 124 cases per day.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday that the number of daily vaccinations increased by about 12 percent from an average of 1,497 for the week ending July 30 to 1,673 for the seven days ending Sunday. ..

As of Monday, 69.3% of vaccinated residents over the age of 12 had a final dose of either Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Focusing on people over the age of 18 who received at least one shot, the Mills administration announced on Monday that the number would rise to 80.2 percent.

According to Bloomberg’s follow-up, Maine is currently ranked third in the country in terms of the proportion of the total population considered fully vaccinated, after Vermont and Massachusetts.

“I commend the people of Maine for their willingness to roll up their sleeves and shoot,” Governor Janet Mills said in a statement. “We know that vaccination is the best tool for protecting the health of people in Maine. We continue to make progress with the more contagious and deadly delta mutants that spread throughout Maine and across the country. It’s important to fight this pandemic. If you haven’t had an injection yet, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor about the potential health and life-saving benefits of vaccination. “

At the same time, the latest data from the Main CDC show how quickly Delta Variant became the main and dominant strain.

In July, delta variants accounted for 86% of the 115 positive test results analyzed on genomic sequencing to determine strains of coronavirus. By comparison, delta variants were detected in only 3.3% of positive tests sequenced in Maine in June.

As of the end of July, the US CDC estimated last week that delta variants account for about 93% of cases sequenced nationwide.

In seven of the 16 counties in Maine, both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals had a case rate of over 50 for every 100,000 residents last week. Masking is recommended again.

Cumberland, York, Knox, Penobscot, and Aroostook counties were all experiencing “substantial” levels of community infection at the end of last week, based on the US CDC’s national case tracking system. rice field. Waldo and Piscataquis counties experienced “high” infection rates.

Cases are by far the fastest growing in Waldo County when compared to the local population base. As of last Friday, the latest available figure, Waldo County saw 290 new cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 residents. This is almost three times that of Piscataquis County and four or five times that of Cumberland County. Seen at the same time in York County.

Robert Long, a spokesman for the CDC in Maine, said government officials are continuing to investigate why the recent surge in Waldo, a county with consistently low infection rates throughout the state through a pandemic. ..

“Case studies continue to show that the increase in cases in Waldo County is primarily due to community infections among completely unvaccinated people,” Long wrote in an email.

” Before

Next ”

