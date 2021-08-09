Health
Over 80% of Mainers over the age of 18 are currently vaccinated
Augusta-Maine has crossed another iconic milestone this week, joining five other states where 80% of people over the age of 18 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least once.
After weeks of flattening, vaccination rates have risen again in Maine and across the country. This is partly due to the emergence of highly infectious and potentially more dangerous delta mutants. The average number of new COVID-19 cases in Maine has increased six-fold over the past month to 124 cases per day.
The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday that the number of daily vaccinations increased by about 12 percent from an average of 1,497 for the week ending July 30 to 1,673 for the seven days ending Sunday. ..
As of Monday, 69.3% of vaccinated residents over the age of 12 had a final dose of either Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Focusing on people over the age of 18 who received at least one shot, the Mills administration announced on Monday that the number would rise to 80.2 percent.
According to Bloomberg’s follow-up, Maine is currently ranked third in the country in terms of the proportion of the total population considered fully vaccinated, after Vermont and Massachusetts.
“I commend the people of Maine for their willingness to roll up their sleeves and shoot,” Governor Janet Mills said in a statement. “We know that vaccination is the best tool for protecting the health of people in Maine. We continue to make progress with the more contagious and deadly delta mutants that spread throughout Maine and across the country. It’s important to fight this pandemic. If you haven’t had an injection yet, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor about the potential health and life-saving benefits of vaccination. “
At the same time, the latest data from the Main CDC show how quickly Delta Variant became the main and dominant strain.
In July, delta variants accounted for 86% of the 115 positive test results analyzed on genomic sequencing to determine strains of coronavirus. By comparison, delta variants were detected in only 3.3% of positive tests sequenced in Maine in June.
As of the end of July, the US CDC estimated last week that delta variants account for about 93% of cases sequenced nationwide.
In seven of the 16 counties in Maine, both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals had a case rate of over 50 for every 100,000 residents last week. Masking is recommended again.
Cumberland, York, Knox, Penobscot, and Aroostook counties were all experiencing “substantial” levels of community infection at the end of last week, based on the US CDC’s national case tracking system. rice field. Waldo and Piscataquis counties experienced “high” infection rates.
Cases are by far the fastest growing in Waldo County when compared to the local population base. As of last Friday, the latest available figure, Waldo County saw 290 new cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 residents. This is almost three times that of Piscataquis County and four or five times that of Cumberland County. Seen at the same time in York County.
Robert Long, a spokesman for the CDC in Maine, said government officials are continuing to investigate why the recent surge in Waldo, a county with consistently low infection rates throughout the state through a pandemic. ..
“Case studies continue to show that the increase in cases in Waldo County is primarily due to community infections among completely unvaccinated people,” Long wrote in an email.
Related article
Sources
2/ https://www.sunjournal.com/2021/08/09/more-than-80-percent-of-mainers-age-18-or-older-now-vaccinated/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
The user name / password is invalid.
Please check your email to confirm your registration and complete.
Please use the form below to reset your password. When you send an email for your account, you will receive an email with a reset code.