Alabama COVID-19 Top 2,100 Hospitalizations, ICU Capacity in Tension





Hospitalizations for Alabama COVID-19 exceeded 2,100 on Monday, with a continuous surge that continues to threaten the hospital’s intensive care unit. State health authorities are actively considering various plans to conserve resources. Many hospitals have seen a decline in staff in recent months due to pandemic-related trauma, burnout, and more favorable opportunities outside the state. Dr. Don Williamson, director of the Alabama Hospital Association, said at least 2,134 people were admitted to COVID-19 in Alabama on Monday. Only 87 intensive care beds are available in the state, the lowest number since January 28, about 6% of Alabama’s current capacity. more:Fact Check: Hospital staff are approaching maximum capacity, but COVID-19 is not operating normally Major care centers such as the UAB have begun canceling surgery as the number of COVID-19 patients increases, but at least one of Alabama’s regional hospitals requires administrative staff to be dispatched to patient units as an interim measure. there is. Douglas Brewer, CEO of Whitfield District Hospital in the countryside of Demopolis, Alabama, said: “We’ve overcome two peaks and found that this hits us much faster than the other two. It seems to get worse for many reasons, but especially with a small staff.” Staff shortages are widespread in the state, according to Williamson. “I don’t see anything that says this will level off,” Williamson said. “In other states, we see more patients than in January. We’re heading for it, but it’s going very fast. As in January, we manage patient numbers. Things will be very difficult, because there are few staff. We have already discussed what alternatives can be taken to consolidate staff between hospitals. Not discussed in January. I’m starting to consider that too. “ At Demopolis last week, there were 13 COVID-19 patients at Whitfield Hospital. In a pandemic, 13 patients may appear negligible, but that number meets Whitfield’s ICU and patient load shows no signs of diminishing. “In my opinion, the situation is as dire as ever,” Brewer said. “If it continues in an ongoing orbit, I’m very afraid. We’re not very bent.” So far, Whitfield has been able to continue without shrinking other medical services. Hospitals serve local uninsured people. According to Brewer, people often come to the hospital with serious injuries or illnesses that they couldn’t actively deal with. “These local hospitals catch such things to primary care physicians and people with poor access to medical care,” Brewer said. “We are trying to take care of them, but in order to send those OR nurses to the bedside, we have to pull them apart immediately. We have COVID patients staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It takes a lot of nurses to do it. “ According to Williamson, the state’s community will soon feel nervous if it’s not yet tense. Hospitalization has not yet reached what was seen at the peak of winter, but serious COVID-19 cases are actually increasing at a faster pace than was seen in Alabama in the fall of 2020. Late August. “For all of us, if we need an ICU bed, it’s getting harder and harder to get it. ICU availability is increasingly limited, including strokes, car accidents, and heart attacks,” Williamson said. Stated. “As the patient’s flexion capacity declines, the hospital will have to move the patient. We are in a very bad place at this point. It’s getting worse. There’s no evidence that it’s slowing down. . “ South Alabama is currently experiencing the worst surge, with counties such as Mobil, Baldwin, and Escambia far outperforming the northern regions of the state in terms of daily case rates and hospitalizations. However, Williamson said he believed that the situation in southern Alabama was not unusual and was a precursor to what was to come, based on similar situations occurring in Louisiana and Mississippi. State-wide officials continue to emphasize the safety and effectiveness of vaccination. Vaccine intake in Alabama has been on the rise since mid-July following the new wave of COVID, but it will take weeks for people taking the vaccine to build full protection. According to federal data, just under 34% of Alabama people are fully vaccinated, well below the national average of 50%. Please contact the Montgomery Advertiser reporter Melissa Brown (334-240-0132 or [email protected]).

