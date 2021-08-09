Involve kids in shots before school starts





Health officials and supporters said Monday to school for Michigan children and teens, saying that most of Michigan’s children were behind their shots during the coronavirus pandemic. Encouraged to get up-to-date information on immunization before it began. Dr. Johnny Cardan, Chief Medical Executive of Michigan, said Ingham County Health Officer Lindavale and I Vaccination Campaign to encourage vaccination to prevent the spread of infectious diseases such as measles, mumps, whooping cough and chickenpox. Joined the founder Veronica McNally. “If vaccination rates drop (too much), all of these diseases will recur, with the exception of eradicated smallpox,” Bale said. According to June data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, which is part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan children’s vaccination rates for 19-36 months are 70% in 46 of 83 Michigan counties. It is below. Physicians and public health professionals generally agree that a 70% vaccination rate is the lowest level of protection desired to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. In seven out-of-state counties and the city of Detroit, less than 60% of young children are catching up with their shots. According to health officials, parents across the country took their children home from regular doctor visits during the pandemic, leading to lower vaccination rates in most states. However, the counties of Metro Detroit remain above 70%. Approximately three-quarters of Oakland County’s 19-36 months old are fully vaccinated, 73% of Wayne County infants are vaccinated, and 72.9% of Macomb County are vaccinated. increase. According to state data, the immunization rate for adolescents aged 10 to 19 in Michigan dropped from 77% in January 2020 to 73.7% in June 2021. “As students return to face-to-face classes and deal with the increase in COVID-19 due to delta mutations, it is important to avoid the development of other serious and preventable illnesses,” said Khaldun. .. According to state data, Michigan’s worst immunization rates for children aged 19 to 36 months are 45% in Oscoda County, followed by Detroit at 48.4%. 52% Gladwin County. Keweenaw County, 55.6%; Iron County, 57.6%; Cass County, 58.7%; Lake County, 59.3%; Clare County, 59.6%; Sanilac County, 60.8%; Houghton County, 61.3%. The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently part of the required childhood or adolescence schedule, but 32.9% of Michigan 12-15 years and 42.6% 16-19 years receive at least one vaccination. increase. According to the State Health Department, the COVID-19 vaccine. When asked about myocarditis, which the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rarely associates with the COVID-19 vaccine, Khaldun said, “Myocarditis was a very rare side effect and the cases were very mild.” “If you get infected with COVID, your risk of myocarditis is much higher,” she said. Terah Chambers, chairman of the East Lansing School Board, co-hosted an immunization event on Monday afternoon with the school district and the Ingham County Health Department to immunize children over the age of 12 with all childhood immunizations, including COVID-19. Said to provide. She said the district would need masking indoors at all schools in the fall. “Our goal is daily face-to-face instruction,” said Chambers. McNally, who also founded the Franny Strong Foundation, said vaccination should be part of the preparation for the new semester for all families. McNally became an advocate of vaccination after his three-month-old daughter Francesca died in 2012 from whooping cough, a vaccine-preventable respiratory infection. She said her two sons were both vaccinated against COVID-19. “Her death changed my life a lot,” McNally said. “I’m involved in childhood vaccination.” [email protected] Twitter: @kbouffardDN

