Plague-positive dog testing in Teller County, experts call attention





According to a Monday news release from public health officials in El Paso and Teller County, the dog tested positive for plague because it was likely exposed near the divide trail loop in Hayden Divide Park in Teller County. Experts warn the public to take precautions to prevent exposure to plague. “Plague is common during the summer, but simple precautions can reduce the risk of transmission to pets and humans,” said Michel Hewitt, El Paso County Public Health Intelligence Officer. Said in the news release. Plague spreads from the bites of infected fleas by bacteria that can infect humans and pets, or by direct contact with infected animals, Hewitt said. Anyone suspected of being exposed should contact their healthcare provider immediately, Hewitt said. Symptoms include sudden fever, headache, chills, weakness, and tender and painful lymph nodes. If detected early with antibiotics, plague can be treated for humans and pets, Hewitt said. Experts have strongly recommended the use of veterinary-approved pet flea control products. Plague is common in prairie dogs, squirrels, rabbits, chipmunks and other rodents. In July Colorado Public Health and Environment Department urged residents to be careful around animals After plague was found in mammals and fleas in six counties and the state set its record First death from illness since 2015. According to the State Health Department, Colorado reports 22 plagues between 2015 and 2020. Almost half of the cases occurred in La Plata County, but in the last six years at least one case has been reported in Adams, Alcreta, Boulder, Denver, Grand, Larimar, Mesa and Pueblo counties. To help protect yourself, your pet or livestock from plague, experts recommend: Avoid insect repellents and flea repellents for humans and fleas with veterinary-approved flea treatments for animals.

Do not handle wildlife directly.

Thong your pet;

Keep your pet away from wildlife, especially dead rodents and rabbits.

Do not allow dogs and cats to hunt prairie dogs, rodents and rabbits.

Do not feed wildlife.

Seek medical attention if you have a high fever or swollen lymph nodes.

If your pet or livestock becomes ill due to high fever, abscess, or swollen lymph nodes, contact your veterinarian immediately. Call the El Paso County Public Health Service (719-578-3220) or the Teller County Public Health Environment Bureau (719-687-6416) to report the sudden death of a rabbit, rodent, or multiple dead animals. please.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denverpost.com/2021/08/09/plague-colorado-dog-teller-county-divide-trail-loop-teller-county-hayden-divide-park/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos