West Nile virus detected in 114 Utah mosquito pools





Image of mosquitoes. The West Nile virus, which is usually bitten by mosquitoes and infects humans, was detected in more than 100 mosquito pools in Utah this year, state health officials said Monday. No human cases have been reported. (Shutterstock)

Salt Lake City — There are no human cases of West Nile virus in Utah this year, but health officials take precautions in Utah after saying that the virus has been detected in more than 100 mosquito pools throughout the state. I am asking. A mosquito pool is a group of mosquitoes trapped in one trap and tested for potential viruses. As of Monday, the virus was found in a total of 114 pools throughout Utah. However, state health authorities have not specified a location. It also does not specify whether some areas have more virus-positive pools than others. among them July 28 Report, The agency wrote that the virus was detected in 56 pools. Most of the pools were in Davis (35) and Salt Lake (19) counties, but also in Summit and Weber Morgan Health Districts. “The West Nile virus exists every year in Utah and never disappears,” Hannah Letler, an epidemiologist of Utah Health Department’s vector and zoonotic diseases, said in a statement Monday. rice field. Not all mosquitoes carry the virus, but humans are usually infected by the bite of an infected mosquito. Since 2009, Utah has an average of about 12 cases of West Nile virus. According to Rettler, there were 21 cases in 2019 and only 2 cases last year. Cases over the last 10 years vary in severity. Most people (about three-quarters) are unaware of their symptoms. Others may feel flu-like symptoms or even worse. Some of the recent Utah incidents were “quite serious” and even fatal, Rettler said. State health officials said older people and people with weak immunity are at increased risk of dealing with West Nile virus symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiff shoulders, disorientation, and confusion. People who experience these symptoms are advised to contact their healthcare provider immediately. The Health Department’s announcement on Monday will come after the virus has also been reported in neighboring states. The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Service, reported in July, detected the virus in a pool of mosquitoes collected from Bear River County, Idaho, which borders Utah. Meanwhile, mosquito analysts said earlier this summer that this summer was the worst they’ve seen in terms of the number of mosquitoes in the state. The abatement crew said High temperatures have led to a surge in Utah mosquito populations. The State Department of Health said measures could be taken to prevent the bites of mosquitoes that could carry the virus in Utah. Wear long-sleeved shirts, long trousers, and socks outdoors.

Use an insect repellent containing 20% ​​to 30% DEET. Repellents are not recommended for children under 2 months of age.

Rescheduling outdoor activities to avoid peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn.

Remove pet plates, flowerpots, buckets, tarpaulins, tires, or puddles or standing water that may be in the play / pool. This is because they lay their eggs in the water where the mosquitoes are standing.

Report stagnant waters to your local mosquito control area.

Make sure all doors, windows and screens are in good condition and fit tightly to prevent mosquitoes from flying through the house. Other tips and information You can find it here..

