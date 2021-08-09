FDA approves antibody treatment for COVID-19 exposure

Share on Pinterest People at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 can obtain antibodies as a prophylactic treatment when exposed to the new coronavirus. Miquel Llonch / Stocksy United

Federal regulators have issued an emergency use authorization for antibody therapy for people at high risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

This treatment works by attaching a monoclonal antibody when the new coronavirus first enters the body, preventing it from invading and replicating new cells.

Experts note that this treatment is not a substitute for vaccination.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff Approved Monoclonal antibody treatment called REGEN-COV under an emergency use authorization. This treatment is intended for adults and children 12 years and older exposed to SARS-CoV-2, who may be at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19.

“REGEN-COV is reasonably effective for post-exposure prophylaxis with COVID-19 in individuals at high risk of developing severe COVID-19, such as hospitalization or death,” the FDA said. Officials say. Said In a letter to the pharmaceutical company that manufactures the product.

“When used under such conditions, the known potential benefits of REGEN-COV outweigh the known potential risks of such products,” officials added.

Dr. William SchaffnerInfectious disease experts at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee say the use of monoclonal antibodies is an important tool in the fight against COVID-19.

“We’ve been paying a lot of attention to vaccines. Obviously there are a lot of people who get sick or seriously ill with this virus, so it’s really good to see another remedy. I You can use all the help we can get, “he said.

Vanderbilt University is one of many clinics nationwide that uses monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19.

“We have set up a special clinic to do that, and the people who run the clinic are absolutely confident that they can prevent the evolution of more serious illnesses,” Schaffner said. I did.

“Once you [have an infection], You will be assessed for certain risk conditions that increase your chances of getting a serious illness. If these categories apply, monoclonal antibodies will be provided. As a reminder, you may have only minor symptoms now, but the important thing is to prevent the evolution into something more serious, “he added.

Individuals who are considered high risk include those who are not completely vaccinated, those who are immunocompromised, and those who live in nursing homes.