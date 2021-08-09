“Happy to be part of the community” — why DC women volunteered for clinical trials to fight breast cancer





Brandi Durkac Farmer did the same because he knew that he would benefit from decades of clinical cancer research with the help of volunteers.

Triple Negative Breast Cancer is a particularly difficult disease to treat, but doctors got a new tool after a clinical trial involving DC volunteers “I am delighted to be part of a community of volunteers and patients who, like me, truly believe in the importance of medical research,” said 42-year-old Brandi Durkac Farmer. This month, Farmer celebrates five years of cancer-free after supporting the test of the drug Lymphalza for recurrence of triple-negative breast cancer. Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.. Farmers volunteered after undergoing chemotherapy and surgery and saw it as a way to give back. “I knew I was the beneficiary of those who went to me and conducted such clinical trials, and I partially wanted to be able to give back to the community,” she said. Said. Lymphalza Approved for use in several forms of breast cancer, as well as ovarian, prostate, and pancreatic cancers. This is a new application. This means that everyone newly diagnosed with breast cancer needs to be genetically tested to see if the drug can help them. Dr. Isaacs ClaudinLeads a clinical breast cancer program at the Lombardi Center. “We need to make sure we identify who has the BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation, and now we have this very, very targeted treatment,” said Isaacs. I am. Women who took this drug in addition to standard treatment had an additional absolute benefit of about 8% in a follow-up of about two and a half to three years regarding the risk of breast cancer recurrence. Isaacs said these were exciting discoveries. “It’s only about 8%, but it’s still a very large number. And it has had a really big impact beyond the benefits they get from standard chemotherapy. Or hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. If I had it, I was also receiving endocrine therapy, so this is an additional benefit, “she said. Isaacs said there are ongoing studies in Lynparza for use in other settings or combinations, for example in combination with immunotherapy. The farmer was pregnant when she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. “And I lost my pregnancy, which was the most difficult thing for me,” Farmer said. “And it was very difficult to overcome these two big challenges at the same time and feel uncertain about what my future would be.” But now, her outlook is optimistic. “There has been such progress in being able to reveal the underlying genetics of a particular cancer,” she said. Clinical trials are ongoing. “There are oncology and childbirth specialists and there is a lot of cooperation throughout the medical community to help people like me who have experienced what I have experienced.”

Clinical trials are ongoing. "There are oncology and childbirth specialists and there is a lot of cooperation throughout the medical community to help people like me who have experienced what I have experienced."

