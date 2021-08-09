Multnomah County demands indoor masking at public pace from Friday





Multnomah County has set new indoor masking requirements for public spaces, including businesses, and is the state’s most populous liberal amid new surges in hospitalization due to coronavirus cases and highly contagious delta variants. The county was the first to re-regulate. The restrictions that come into effect on Friday apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. For the first time, it comes with an enforcement mechanism that includes fines. County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Weins will hold a press conference at 1:30 pm to announce restrictions and fundamental details. They will be joined by Guadalu Peguerero, the director of the Portland Public School and the leader of the local health system. So far, state officials and governors have taken an approach to reach out to the latest surges and postponed restrictions on local governments. They repeated the masking recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, requiring both vaccinated and non-vaccinated residents in areas where the coronavirus is widespread to wear masks. Thirty-five of the 36 counties in Oregon are classified in their buckets based on case and test positive rates. Last week, the governor also announced that all health care workers would need to be vaccinated or regularly tested. Masking requirements are probably the least confusing of the many restrictions imposed by authorities across the country over the past year and a half, but nevertheless they are not very popular in many parts of the state. And most of those areas have much higher COVID infection rates than Multnomah County and more anxious trends on various public health indicators. Adults in Multnomah County have the second highest immunization rate of 74.9% after Washington County, and recent immunization rates per 10,000 inhabitants are lower than all except for a handful of counties. Nevertheless, county leaders are clearly wary. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/ -Ted Sickinger; [email protected]503-221-8505; @tedsickinger

