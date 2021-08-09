Alzheimer’s disease biomarker present in some COVID-19 patients, according to studies

The United States took a sigh of relief with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine a few months ago, which was clearly premature. Thankfully, we’re not as upset as when the virus first struck us, but reports of increased cases of variants have retreated somewhat to the precautions set aside recently. increase.

Delta variant prompt returns to precautionary measures

In some parts of the country, mask obligations have been revived and fingers are crossing Dr. Anthony FauciThe president’s chief medical advisor, is correct to predict that he will not lock down due to the delta variant. There are still many unanswered questions regarding the long-term effects of COVID-19.

Alzheimer’s disease researchers and medical professionals discuss persistent questions surrounding this year’s COVID-19 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) Held in Denver, Colorado. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of information about the symptoms of COVID-19 has been disseminated.

Most of those symptoms make sense to us. Fever, chills, and muscle and body aches are usually symptoms associated with the virus. However, loss of taste and smell is a strange symptomatology that has never been easily associated with the virus.

COVID-19 affects brain function

At this year’s AAIC, science leaders discussed the loss of smell or taste caused by some patients with COVID-19. It is a neuropsychiatric symptom similar to brain fog and is defined as cognitive impairment or attention deficit.

NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention One of the various symptoms associated with COVID-19 is loss of taste and smell. The fog in the brain is different.

For some people diagnosed with COVID-19, the symptoms may turn out to be long-term.

and Press release From the conference, Dr. Heather M. Snyder, Vice President of Medicine and Science at the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, said: COVID-19 has caused more than 190 million cases and nearly 4 million deaths worldwide and has devastated the entire world. It is imperative to continue to study what this virus does to our body and brain. “

Biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease present in COVID-19 patients

In fact, COVID-19 is associated with elevated blood Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers, so further research is important. Biological markers are “indicators of brain damage, neuroinflammation, and Alzheimer’s disease,” said the AAIC press release.

“These findings suggest that patients infected with COVID-19 may accelerate Alzheimer-related symptoms and pathology,” said Neurology, Pathology, and Psychiatry at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Thomas Wisniewski, a professor at New York University, said.

Wisniewski presented at an international conference and provided relevant information collected from a study of blood biomarkers in elderly inpatient COVID-19 patients. Of the 310 people who participated in the study, 158 were virus-positive and had neurological symptoms.

“The most common neurological symptom was confusion due to toxic metabolic encephalopathy (TME),” the press release said.Can do this Cause change In a person’s mental state. TME is also defined as non-traumatic brain injury.

Wisniewski calls for further study of the long-term effects of biomarkers on the cognition of patients infected with COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccine, Alzheimer’s disease, and non-traumatic brain injury

I must first hesitate to get the COVID-19 vaccine and admit that I chose to get it just because I am the primary caregiver. I didn’t want to endanger the health of the elderly.However, after studying the long-term effects on the brain and how COVID-19 contributes Alzheimer’s diseaseI’m glad I was able to take a picture early.

Research is underway to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, and we do not fully understand why people get it. But we can act on what we know and help prevent it. If the only reason to get the COVID-19 vaccination is to avoid the possibility of diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease, I’m fine with that.

A Wisniewski study revealed that patients with COVID-19 carry biomarkers that indicate brain injury, neuroinflammation, and Alzheimer’s disease. Personally, that’s a good reason for me to get the vaccine.

