How Anti-Baxers Armed with Ivermectin, a Horse Anthelmintic, as a COVID-19 Treatment

In November 2020, a preprint study promoting the safety and efficacy of an antiparasitic drug called ivermectin was published on the Research Square website. On this platform, scientific research is submitted before it is peer-reviewed and accepted by the journal. The study, led by Dr. Ahmed Elgazzar of the University of Benha, Egypt, claimed that in nearly 600 randomized controlled trials, hospitalized COVID-19 patients “early dosed with ivermectin” reported substantial recovery. did.

In the search for COVID-19 mysterious drugs, preprint studies seemed promising.However, after that, a treatise was published in July 2021. Was pulled “Because of ethical concerns.” These concerns included suspected plagiarism and the calculation of data points that were “mathematical impossible.” Parents..

Despite the withdrawal, antiparasitic drugs are said to be flying from the shelves of local peasant stores. various Local news Report Some say that some feed stores are having a hard time keeping inventories. That’s because, like almost everything else, narcotics are surrounded by cultural wars and are a political flash point. Related to pandemics..

Indeed, Republican politicians like Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) Promoted ivermectin As a COVID treatment. Robert Malone, a doctor who spread the COVID-19 vaccine “Tucker Carlson Tonight,“It was alleged that he personally used the drug to treat COVID-19 and made it even more popular among followers of Carlson’s show. Response to Malone’s reaction. Latest ivermectin related tweets It reveals how many of his followers are using so-called treatments to weaken the available COVID-19 vaccine. “#Vaccine, people don’t need it,” commented one. “Ivermectin works,” another person chimes.

Without a prescription, the only way for an amateur to get ivermectin would be a feed store or farm supplier selling the drug as an anthelmintic for horses. Some of such stores report that they must put up a sign to remind customers that the drug is approved for horse consumption rather than human consumption.

The salon contacted a tractor supply company where spokesmen do not share sales, but said the retail chain had “a sign to remind guests that these products are animal-only.” I did.

“The products sold in our store are only suitable for animals and are clearly labeled as such,” a spokeswoman said in an email. “The antiparasitic drug ivermectin has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the treatment or prevention of human COVID-19. If the customer has questions about COVID-19, a qualified physician. We encourage you to consult with us for more information. Information on the FDA’s website. “

Meanwhile, foreign right-wing politicians are promoting the drug. Brazil’s President Jail Bolsonaro has spent “millions” promoting unproven drugs like ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. According to NPR report.. Ivermectin is gaining momentum in India and elsewhere in Latin America.Australian Parliamentarian Craig Kelly repeats Promoted ivermectin..

The obsession with ivermectin and its politicization are curious from an economic point of view.Not like Climate change denial Or in other anti-scientific cultural wars, no lobby group has benefited from the sale of ivermectin enough to pull the politician’s string. So why did so many people on the right seize drugs that have not been proven to treat COVID-19?

According to Dr. Ameshua Darha, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center, a right-wing obsession with ivermectin may be important to its demographics simply because it arouses skepticism about vaccines and instills distrust in science in general. ..

“Ivermectin has become a crusade for certain individuals as a way to inject politics and divert the importance of vaccines,” Adalja told Salon. “This is the same kind of story about this pandemic politics, which has driven a lot of interest in ivermectin, and when I interview about ivermectin, I get a lot of harassment emails. “

However, advertising such unproven drugs can be dangerous.by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “Multiple reports of patients hospitalized for medical assistance after self-treatment with ivermectin in horses.”

As mentioned earlier, ivermectin is often used to treat or prevent parasites in animals.How to remind me of anti-malaria drugs Hydroxychloroquine Despite little solid scientific evidence to support such a claim, ivermectin, advertised by former President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19, strives to be vaccinated unvaccinated. It was weaponized in a distracting way. This type of misinformation is life-threatening — not only because humans should not take ivermectin for animals, but also because there is no scientific evidence to suggest treating COVID-19.

“There is no evidence that ivermectin has a beneficial effect on the treatment of COVID-19,” Adalja said. “There are poor quality studies, none of which have clearly positive results. One of the studies advertised to provide the most evidence has been shown to be invalid studies. . “

Adalha mentioned the study of El Gazar. The salon contacted El Gazar twice and did not receive any comments prior to its release.

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, to promote the idea that treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine can treat COVID-19 is one of three false alarms advertised by anti-vaccine influencers. Said to be classified. According to Ahmed, the three categories of false information include the idea that “COVID is not dangerous,” “vaccines are dangerous,” and “you can’t trust your doctor.”

“This is all part of the spread of the idea that vaccines may not be the safest way to deal with this,” Ahmed said.[It’s part of] “The government is trying to kill you with a vaccine,” and somehow. It’s an extremist story. “

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning for its use, except in clinical trials.

“Current evidence of the use of ivermectin to treat patients with COVID-19 is inconclusive,” WHO said. Said in March 2021.. “Until more data are available, WHO recommends using this drug only in clinical trials.”

As Nature reports, people taking unchecked medications to treat COVID-19 are at risk. It is not only associated with convulsions, lethargy, and disorientation. It can interfere with the ability of researchers to conduct clinical trials.

Alejandro Krolewiecki, an infectious disease specialist at Salta National University in Oran, Argentina, said: Nature Especially in Latin American countries, more and more people are accepting it, “it becomes more difficult to collect the evidence that regulators need and want, which is why the drug really plays a role. Will be closer to identifying. “.”

