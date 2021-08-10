Infectious diseases that killed Hawaiian dolphins raise concerns about their potential spread to other marine mammals





Posted: Posted August 9, 2021 / 1: 8 pm HST

/ Has been updated: August 9, 2021 / 1:10 pm HST (Photo courtesy of Brittany D. Guenther / Cascadia Research)

Honolulu (KHON2) — A 2018 study of the death of a stalled Fraser’s dolphin on Maui has made a surprising discovery for a team of researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa (UHM). Researchers have discovered a new strain of morbillivirus, a marine mammal disease that causes fatal outbreaks among dolphins and whales around the world. The UHM Health and Stranding Lab conducted an autopsy, also known as an animal autopsy, to confirm that the virus contributed to the death of dolphins. Download the free KHON2 app iOS also Android Stay up to date with the latest news “Morbillivirus is an infectious disease that causes mass mortality of dolphins and whales around the world. It is associated with human measles and smallpox,” said Christie West, director of UH Health and Strand Labs. Stated. Two new morbillivirus strains were previously discovered in Western Australian and Brazilian dolphins, resulting in an unusual death event that killed at least 50 dolphins in Australia and more than 200 dolphins in Brazil. did. “The stranded Fraser’s dolphin in 2018 revealed a new and highly diverse strain of morbillivirus in Hawaii’s waters that was previously unnoticed,” West continued. The discovery of a new strain found in Hawaii has led to various independent tests to further investigate the role of a separate morbillivirus in Fraser’s dolphin pathology. The lab pointed out that outbreaks of the disease are difficult to detect because less than 5% of dead dolphins and whales can be recovered in Hawaii’s waters. Get the latest Hawaiian morning news in your inbox and sign up News 2 you Researchers say the next step in determining whether the virus is circulating in the Central Pacific is to focus on antibody testing for Hawaiian dolphins and whales. “There are many other dolphins and whales in Hawaii. There are about 20 species that call Hawaii their hometown and may be vulnerable to the outbreak of the virus,” West explained. To read the full text Click here for the published report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khon2.com/local-news/infectious-disease-that-killed-hawaii-dolphin-raises-concern-over-possible-spread-to-other-marine-mammals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos