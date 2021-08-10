Health
Masks needed again in Multnomah County
From August 13th, regardless of vaccination status, masks must be worn indoors, including companies such as grocery stores, restaurants and gyms.
Portland, Oregon — Everyone over the age of 5 in Multnomah County should do the following: Wear a face mask In public spaces such as grocery stores, restaurants and gyms Vaccination status From Friday the 13th of August.
Multnomah County leaders announced a mandatory face mask as part of the county’s combat plan on Monday afternoon. Increased number of cases and hospitalizations Because it is highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant..
At this time, the county has no corporate capacity limits.
“We know the mask works. It’s been tried and errored. It’s an affordable and effective way to limit the spread of the virus and its variants,” said Deborah Kafoury, chairman of Multnomah County. rice field. “Until a sufficient number of us are vaccinated throughout Multnomah County, masks will continue to be one of the best strategies we need to keep each other as safe as possible.”
Kafoury said he would enforce the executive order in the same way that the county enforces tobacco control. She said the process was complaint-based and violators could face fines of up to $ 1,000. Additional information on how people can file complaints online or by phone will be announced later this week.
Medical officer Dr. Jennifer Weins said the mask mandate will take place until January 2022, but may be lifted before that date. She said the COVID-19 vaccine “plays a role in preventing severe illness and hospitalization,” but does not prevent all infections as delta mutants proliferate.
“People who have been vaccinated may still have a mild infection and therefore may be contagious, so all to wear a mask indoors to slow the spread of the infection. I’m asking people to do it, “says Vines.
Dr. Lenny Edwards, Chief Medical Officer at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), urged unvaccinated people to limit their activities as much as possible. Edwards also said that unvaccinated people are spreading COVID-19 to infants who cannot fire.
“It’s not very likely that a child will become seriously ill or die, but the virus can affect health and the long-term effects of being infected with the virus are not yet known, so the virus I don’t want to get infected. Delta variant or COVID-19 “.
Guadalu Peguerero, director of the Portland Public School (PPS), said students and staff must wear masks in all PPS and administration buildings. The school will be fully reopened on September 1st.
Governor Kate Brown responded to Maskman Date in a statement. She thanked the Multnomah County leaders for taking action to slow the spread of the delta variant and asked other local leaders to implement the mask requirements.
“If local leaders don’t continue to act and local hospitals exceed their capacity, it will affect hospitals throughout the state,” said Governor Brown. “We will continue to investigate state-wide health measures needed to prevent Delta Variants from expanding Oregon hospitals beyond their full capacity.”
U.S. is currently averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections per dayThe Associated Press reported over the weekend, up from about 11,000 per day in late June. In Multnomah County, the number of cases has increased during the same period. In the last four weeks, Multnomah County has recorded an average of 546 new cases per week, starting at 136 in the last week of June. According to the county’s regional COVID-19 data dashboard..
Related: According to Oregon health officials, the vaccine is very effective despite the groundbreaking incident.
Sources
2/ https://www.kgw.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/multnomah-county-delta-variant-plan/283-1c2d2d5b-5bea-4130-af0d-fe5be8487fab
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]