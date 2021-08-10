Health
With the rise of the Delta variant, health professionals encourage vaccination: “It’s not about us.”
Richmond, Virginia-Until a few weeks ago, demand for the COVID-19 vaccine had begun to decline, but Dr. Emmett Brown, who owns and operates Church Hill Pharmacy, said the highly contagious delta mutant turned the script over. Said.
“They were still in the pack, and now I think we’ve recovered 50% more than this time last month,” said Dr. Brown.
As the delta mutant is currently the predominant strain of COVID-19 in Virginia, there is a move to seek more people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. A large group of children who have not yet been vaccinated will soon return to the school building, and health data analysts warn that a larger outbreak of cases could occur this fall.
Dr. Brown said there are many reasons why people have been waiting to be vaccinated. On Monday morning, one example of the biggest stepped into the pharmacy to get her shot.
Mrs. Williams, who asked not to use her name, said she had received a call from her son just hours ago in the news that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“He said,’Mom, I need to go now,'” said Mrs. Williams, adding that her son was okay. “He eats everything strong and healthy. He is strong.”
Still, family horror means she got her first modana shot, and her son will be vaccinated after 10 days of quarantine. They will encourage other families to do the same as soon as possible.
“He didn’t hesitate, he’s just the guy working there. He had a lot of work,” said Mrs. Williams. “Everyone there must stop and take the time to get vaccinated immediately. You have to do that, it’s important.”
A new study of Virginians by VCU’s Wilder School found a recent increase in hesitation among unvaccinated individuals. Only 27% of unvaccinated Virginias surveyed in July said they were likely to be vaccinated at some point, 56% in April and 30% in May.
Joanna Sirijo, director of infectious disease nurses in the Richmond Henrico Health District, said she would approach the conversation without judgment when asking people why they had been waiting until recently for the COVID-19 vaccine. ..
“It’s really just a matter of time and meeting people when they’re ready,” Cirillo said. “Travel requires a big chunk. I have to go to college, but the big chunk was like time. I talked to enough friends and family.”
For Dr. Brown at Hope Pharmacy, the daily work of vaccination of adults always reminds her young children that they are not yet vaccinated. It also has a major impact on how she approaches discussions with people who come to pharmacies asking about vaccination.
“So I think we might have been a little more cautious when there was a certain subset of the population that couldn’t be vaccinated,” said Dr. Brown. “It’s not about us. It’s about our children, our mothers, and everyone else. From that perspective, I think more people will be vaccinated. increase.”
VDH advises Virginians to:
- Wear a mask indoors, even if you are vaccinated.
- Fully vaccinated,
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others outside your household.
- Avoid crowded and poorly ventilated areas
- Wash your hands frequently
- If you are infected with COVID-19, stay at home
- If you have been in close contact with a person with COVID-19, take the test away from others.
The best way to stop the outbreak of mutant strains in the first place is to stop the spread of COVID-19.please look at Variant of Concern (VOC) See the dashboard for more information on all variants of the concerns identified in Virginia.
visit vaccinate.virginia.gov To find resources on obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine.
