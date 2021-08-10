Health
Recommended indoor masks in all 21 counties as transmission speeds increase – CBS New York
Jersey City, NJ (CBSNewYork) — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention I recommend everything New jersey Residents wear masks indoors in public places COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The number of cases will increase rapidly.
CBS2 Christina fans reported on Monday that infection rates were high or fairly high in all counties in the state.
of Monmouth CountyThe face cover has been revived, as COVID infection is one of the highest areas in the state.
A quarter of local strip mall companies recommend that customers wear masks. Neighboring towns follow suit.
“Where I work, I was obliged to put the mask back on,” says Sal Voccia.
COVID vaccine
“When I enter ShopRite or Stop & Shop, I wear it because I don’t know who else is in DeMarco …” Susanne Disimone said.
Currently, all 21 counties have high or significant infection rates. Under the CDC guidelines, that means everyone needs to wear a mask indoors-even Vaccination..
Many who receive the shot disagree.
“The need for masks is potentially less clear,” says Andrew Levitt. “People who chose not to take shots made that choice. They put themselves at risk and that’s their risk.”
Governor Phil Murphy I stopped reimbursing Maskman Date on Monday.But he doubled his decision I need a face cover at school At the beginning of the school year.
New jersey # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Numbers:
➡️884 New positive PCR test
➡️ 917,349 Total PCR test
➡️ 306 New positive antigen test
➡️ 132,34 Total antigen test
The positive rate is 5.18%.
The state-wide infection rate is currently 1.35. pic.twitter.com/hB2Ua6DSA6
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 9, 2021
“We are doing this to protect the health of our children and the educational community and to be able to return to full-time face-to-face instruction,” Murphy said.
Throughout the state, 13 children are hospitalized with the coronavirus. The two are in the intensive care unit.
“Some people put the word” only “in front of these numbers. They are essentially completely embracing these numbers, “Murphy said.
With Delta variant Due to the rapid spread and the fact that young children are not yet vaccinated, the governor is urging people to be shot and masked.
Christina fans of CBS2 contributed to this report.
