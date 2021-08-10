Pregnant women at risk of severe COVID symptoms if unvaccinated





“Vaccination can prevent you from becoming someone who is anxious for the air and wondering if you have the opportunity to see your baby,” said Dr. Marta Perez.

NS. LOUIS — The number of COVID patients in the St. Louis region is increasing at a rate not seen since last fall. Infection rates in the region have nearly tripled since just two months ago, as highly contagious delta variants continue to spread throughout the community. Health professionals do everything they can to protect their families, including some of our most vulnerable people. Related: Obstetrician group recommends COVID vaccine during pregnancy Pregnant mothers are at risk of severe COVID infection. Dr. Laura Vricella, a maternal-fetal medicine doctor at Mercy St. Louis, said last week there was a significant increase. “What we saw last week was a significant increase in the number of pregnant women who needed to be hospitalized,” she said. “Some of them became seriously ill. It’s hard to see a woman who is pregnant and trying to breathe.” Each of the COVID patients she saw was unvaccinated. “These women are very ill and we hope they can all get through,” said Dr. Vricella. OBGYNDr from Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Marta Perez states that the number of pregnant mothers in the ICU is equal to or greater than the winter surge. When a pregnant mother becomes infected with the virus, her baby can also face some risks. “The belly during pregnancy alters the ability of the chest and lungs to ventilate properly, and oxygenates it to support another life,” said Dr. Perez. Dr. Vricella and Dr. Perez had to give birth to a newborn before the scheduled date. Dr. Perez said there are two reasons for the premature birth of a pregnant mother with COVID. “The mother couldn’t have a baby because she couldn’t breathe or oxygenate more and more. The baby depends on her mother’s oxygen to save her life and give birth to her baby to breathe air. You need to, “she said. .. Another reason could be the damage done. “The lungs are so damaged by the infection that they may not be able to supply enough oxygen to give the baby enough,” Dr. Perez said. “So, even if the mother is wobbling at the edges, the baby will have to start suffering and give birth because the pregnancy environment is not enough to stay healthy.” She said a mother immediately expressed regret that she had not been vaccinated before going to life support, which required premature birth. Her partner also had COVID-19. “Both have COVIDs and the NICU couldn’t get him there to protect the baby, so no one could be with the baby after giving birth,” Dr. Perez said. Both doctors emphasized that this is preventable. Dr. Perez says on 5 On Your Side that some patients are receiving false information from non-specialist patients. Many say they are worried about vaccine safety and infertility. “In reality, there are many of these risks, and virtual concerns are really just virtual,” said Dr. Vricella. As a new mom, she understands her concerns. Dr. Perez understands the concerns, but knows how effective the shots are. “We are only looking at the benefits to the baby. We are only looking at the benefits to the mother. Those who wonder if vaccination will give you the opportunity to covet the air and meet your baby. You can prevent it from becoming. ”In the case of OBGYN, I am a mom. I am confident that this vaccine is safe and recommended for pregnancy, “says Dr. Perez. Dr. Vricella added that the shots could be 2 to 1 reflecting safety. The mother can pass the antibody to the baby during pregnancy or breastfeeding and immunize the newborn for several months. Baby Nora # COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Antibodies after her mother was vaccinated during pregnancy. Protection can be 2 to 1 for pregnant mothers!Schedule online https://t.co/SYMTjBkDom.. #ImmunizationMonth # NIAM21 pic.twitter.com/VJNxkwR3AH — Mercy St. Louis (@mercysaintlouis) August 9, 2021 “If the trends we see continue, this will be a very difficult fall for our pregnant women and their babies,” said Dr. Vricella. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/pregnant-women-at-risk-serious-covid-symptoms-unvaccinated/63-de03c0c1-8895-4e40-98ae-d2c41f564cea The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos