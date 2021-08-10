Do I need a third COVID-19 vaccination?

Charlotte, NC (WBTV)-There were some questions about whether to get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine three times.

It is because of this delta variant that it is widespread.

This is what happened last month in North Carolina.

Cases surged to 6,800 on Sunday. They fell to 3,800 on Monday.

But this is much higher than we used to be.

Hospitalization is steadily increasing.

Health officials say this particular variant was much more contagious and had some groundbreaking cases.

That is, they are vaccinated but still test positive for COVID.

But again, remember that vaccinated people are much less likely to be hospitalized if they have a breakthrough case.

“The numbers we see are … incredible. They are incredibly scary,” said Dr. Eileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University.

“80-85% of people in the hospital are not vaccinated, and 100% of people in the ICU in the intensive care unit are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Yvonne Johnson of Baptist South Miami Hospital. I added.

Anyway, that’s wondering some people, do I need to get another shot to boost my immunity?

Good question.

The US government does not approve booster shots.

“Americans don’t need boosters right now, but if science tells us they need boosters, that’s what we do,” said President Joe Biden.

The World Health Organization states that there is not enough information to indicate that a third dose is needed.

It’s also unclear who needs it and when it will be needed.

Researchers are still trying to figure out when and how much our immunity weakens.

Last month, Dr. Ashish Jar went to CBS this morning to talk about who needs boosters in the future.

“Yes, this is a change in my view because of a change in science,” said Dr. Jha. “Last month or so, we’ve seen a lot of new data coming out of frail elders who are more than six months away from the second shot, mainly in Israel. They may need boosters. Hmm. Others, people with immunodeficiency need boosters. I don’t know that everyone in America needs boosters. I don’t think I’ve seen any data that’s true. But for those at high risk, I think boosters make a lot of sense. “

Israel announced last month that it would provide booster shots to vaccinated people over the age of 60.

So far, there isn’t much data on how it worked.

We know that 420,000 Israelis got booster shots.

The Ministry of Interior says that about a week after receiving the booster shot, 14 people were infected with COVID.

Keep in mind that the shot takes about 2 weeks to provide complete immunity.

By the way, WHO is actually looking for a booster moratorium.

I am worried about the supply of vaccines.

It wants countries to postpone boosters until 10 percent of all countries are vaccinated.

