Multnomah County issues a Maskman Date.I don’t poke with Marion





Starting Friday, masks will be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in all public spaces in Multnomah County. However, residents of Marion and Pork counties can still be maskless. On June 30, Oregon Governor Kate Brown lifted all state-wide restrictions, including masks and social distance requirements. Currently, the county is responsible for ensuring the public health of the area. Oregon’s largest county, Multnomah County, was the first to issue blanket mask requirements. County Chairman Deborah Kafoury Executive order This week we demand that individuals and businesses comply with the rules. Violators can be fined up to $ 1,000. The move was made in response to a surge in local COVID-19 cases that are straining the healthcare system serving metropolitan areas and many surrounding areas, the county said in a news release. In a statement on Monday, Brown called on leaders in other counties to enact mask requirements, saying that if hospitals were overwhelmed, state-wide measures could be needed again. As of Monday, 575 people were hospitalized with COVID in Oregon. This is well above the 300 threshold that warns about hospital capacity. Commissioners in Marion and Pork counties said last week that they had no plans to impose restrictions. “Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from serious illnesses caused by COVID-19. We recommend that you contact your primary care provider to see if the vaccine is suitable for them.” Said Chadball, a policy analyst on the Marion County Commission. “Now that masks and vaccines are plentiful, people should be empowered to decide for themselves whether to use these tools to keep themselves, their families, and others safe,” Ball said. Told. More cases:Breakthrough COVID-19 Increasing Percentage, Vaccines Reduce Risk of Hospitalization Pope Craig said Pope Craig has no plans for new restrictions in Pork County. However, the county “encourages citizens to vaccinate and continue to encourage them to avoid indoor crowds without precautions such as masking, distance and hand washing,” he said. The rules of Multnomah County apply to people over the age of five. Excludes people who are actively eating and drinking. “Millions of Americans are safely vaccinated and even protected from Delta variants from serious illness and death,” Kaforley said. “But children under the age of 12 and immunosuppressed people do not enjoy relief from such fears. There are two important tools against this virus: vaccines and masks. And more. Many people will use masks until they are vaccinated. “ This rule takes effect based on complaints sent to the county by email or phone. The county health department is currently completing a reporting and enforcement mechanism.The information will be posted on, along with the Executive Order. multco.us/covid19.. School mask:Oregon K-12 students will be required to wear a mask next year The latest county measurements by the Oregon Department of Health Expansion to the communityCovering the week through August 7, shows that the virus spreads more rapidly in both Marion and Polk counties than in Multnomah county. The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants of Multnomah County was 105.6, the number of cases in Marion County was 132.9, and the number of cases in Polk County was 193.3. The positive test rate for Multnomah County, or COVID test that returned positive, was 5.3%, while Marion County was 8% and Polk County was 11.1%. Tracy Loew is a reporter for the Statesman Journal. She can be contacted at tloew @ statesmanjournal.com, 503-399-6779 or on Twitter. @Tracy_Loew.. Support local journalism by Subscribe to the Statesman Journal..

