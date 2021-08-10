Ige encourages people to limit interactions in COVID surges





Hawaiian health officials reported 437 New case of COVID-19 Monday State-Wide — Count less than 600 for the first day in the last four days. New cases include 293 on Oahu, 67 on the Big Island, 52 on Maui, 16 on Kauai, 4 on Molokai, and 5 out-of-state residents last year. Since the beginning of the Pandemic, the total has reached 46,940. One new death was reported, increasing the total to 543. The 7-day positive rate rose to 7.3%. Hospitalization with COVID-19 has continued for over a week.Currently 219 hospitalized There are coronavirus-positive cases throughout the state, an increase of 171 hospitalizations from a month ago. Corey Lamb / Civil Beat / 2021 Governor David Ige said he was already seeking help from an out-of-state hospital. Due to the infectivity of the delta variant, he also said that the 70% immunization rate benchmark initially set to lift all restrictions needs to be reassessed. Ige said he has no plans to change Hawaii’s safe travel program. This program requires people to prove their vaccination status and be negative for COVID-19 testing or quarantine for 10 days after arriving on the island. Instead, he is considering imposing a limit on the size of the social gathering that was lifted as the number of cases declined before the latest surge last month began. “We need to take further action to limit interactions,” Ige said in the Honolulu Star Advertiser’s “Spotlight” program. He didn’t provide details, but said the announcement might come later this week. Nearly 61% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. And Oahu is currently in Tier 5 of a resumption strategy that includes 25 indoor collection capacities and 75 outdoor collection capacities. Dr. Tim Brown, a senior researcher who directs a team of epidemics and programmers to the East-West Center research program, criticized local politicians for not taking a “public health position.” “We are rising rapidly and exponentially,” he said. Live stream with East West Center On thursday. “It’s ridiculous not to impose mitigation measures at this time.” Meanwhile, the Hawaii Department of Health has identified a COVID-19 cluster associated with the Tahichinui restaurant in Hanalei, Kauai. This includes both restaurant workers and dining guests. So far, seven cases have been confirmed, and those who visited the restaurant from July 30th to Wednesday may have been infected with COVID-19 infection and should be tested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.civilbeat.org/2021/08/ige-urges-people-to-limit-interactions-amid-covid-surge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos