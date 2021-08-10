Some UC Health employees protest the need for COVID vaccine – CBS Denver





Aurora, Colorado. (CBS4) – On Monday morning, nurses and healthcare professionals lined up on the sidewalk outside the UC Health University of Colorado Hospital to protest the requirement to be vaccinated with COVID-19 or lose their jobs. UC Health is free One of the hospitals that need a shot.. “This is why we live in the United States and I think we have the ability to do that. People should be able to express their opinions,” said Dr. Michel Baron. read more: Death of prisoner after 15 seconds of assault in state prison Baron is Senior Medical Director of Infection and Prevention of UC Health. She expressed compassion to those who wanted to speak out of the hospital, but felt it was also an educational opportunity. “Vaccines are just one of the additional precautions, but I have natural antibodies, so I’m not going to hurt you,” said protester J’nai Zugates. Zugates told CBS4 that she was infected with COVID-19 and had antibodies to prevent her from being infected again with COVID-19. She explained that she wants the right to choose when it comes to vaccines, although she is fully compliant with virtually all other protocols. Baron points out that wearing a mask and washing your hands is not enough. Vaccines are essential to eradicate the virus. read more: Barry Morph in court: Investigators say he was having an affair when Sae Yamamoto disappeared “There are very good data on whether the vaccination rates are the same for those who were vaccinated, those who were not vaccinated, and those groups. No. If you had natural immunity, The risk of getting infected is twice as high as if you were vaccinated, “she said. For some, data is an issue, but trust is another. “Well, the numbers are controlled by the CDC, so everything you read is controlled by the government and the CDC,” another protester said. “Therefore, the CDC is not the only source of this information for this safety data collected from vaccines around the world. I imagine there will be so much cooperation around the world to send the same message. It’s hard, “Dr. Baron explained. On October 1st, all UC Health staff will need to get two shots. Tax exemptions are provided for religious or medical reasons. Other news: Bear wreckage through eight unlocked vehicles in Estes Park With the release of UC Health, 90% of its workers have already been vaccinated.

