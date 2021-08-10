Some hospitals in Covid-19 hotspots are busy treating children





“The clinic was full,” Kadilla said. The number of Covid-19 children has increased significantly in her hospital. They also manage a faster-than-normal surge in other respiratory illnesses. According to Cadilla, the kids aren’t tired of Covid-19, and inevitably have more.

“We know how to handle many of these things, including Covid,” Cadilla said. “But this is a public health crisis, because when the system is overloaded, many things can’t be done well.”

They can provide supportive care to children, but it is frustrating because treatments like monoclonal antibodies are not allowed for children under the age of 12 and neither is a vaccine. She said.

Even more frustrating for her is that some of the patient’s families say they will not be vaccinated or will not be vaccinated until the child is hospitalized.

“Today I saw someone who was eligible to vaccinate my brother, but it’s hard to know that the vaccine works because I have to see my loved one in the hospital,” Kadilla said. rice field. According to her, these hospitalizations are completely preventable. When school begins, Kadilla is worried that more people will not be vaccinated. Her hospital gets very busy. “We are preparing for unimaginable things,” Cadilla said. Nationwide, Covid-19 cases among children have increased since early July, after a few months of decline. Last week, nearly 94,000 cases were added among children. American Academy of Pediatrics He said the group described it as a “continuously significant increase.” Most of the cases do not reach the hospital. According to the AAP, the cumulative hospitalization rate for children with Covid-19 has generally been stable at around 1% since December, meaning hospitalization is still rare compared to the number of adults hospitalized. .. Approximately 189,000 adults have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. According to the CDC .. Still, as of Saturday, the number of hospitalized children increased weekly, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Specifically, an average of 203 Covid-19 children have been admitted to US hospitals daily for the past week. CDC data shows .. This is a daily new admission of Covid-19 patients aged 0 to 17 years, an increase of more than 21% from the previous week. “In most areas, I think we are approaching or exceeding pediatric intensive care capabilities,” he said. Children’s Hospital Association , An association representing more than 220 children’s hospitals. Hotspots for children, he said, are ubiquitous for adult Covid-19 hotspots. According to Wietecha, the hospital has also reduced control of other illnesses, including cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is much higher and much more “evil” this year. He also said that these hospitals manage a serious surge in behavioral or mental health cases in children throughout the pandemic. When school reopens, it can increase as usual. “It’s been quite a few times we’ve put this pressure on the bed,” Wietcha said. “We do not have a large national surge capacity in pediatrics.” “It’s a big problem and an imminent one.” As of Monday, there were at least 542 child deaths associated with Covid-19. To CDC. Child deaths are still considered rare, and no child deaths have been reported in seven states in the United States. It may not sound like a lot, 614,000 people died Throughout the United States, child deaths from illness are usually very rare. When asked if children really should take the vaccine, CDC director Rochelle Walensky predicts these deaths at a hearing of the US Senate Health Education and Labor Pensions Commission at the end of July. rice field. “I would like to note the children that we fall into this flawed idea that only 400 of the 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 are children. Children cannot die, so 400 The number of people is enormous. “ “Things are moving a little faster” Justin Sr., CEO of the Florida Safety Net Hospital Alliance, which represents several children’s hospitals in Florida, has an overall hospitalization rate of about 1-2% for pediatric patients, which is fairly consistent throughout the pandemic. Said. The Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami has 24 patients and the ICU has 7 patients, for a total of 39 patients. At Johns Hopkins All Children in the Tampa Bay area, ICU has 15 children. “These recent surges are really dark clouds and very very bad,” said Senior. “But at the same time, there are some silver linings. One is that this virus (knocking on trees) doesn’t seem to affect children enough to affect adults. This is good.” In the Miami area, Dr. Eileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University, said the children’s hospital there was overwhelming. “Our pediatricians, nurses and staff are exhausted, and our children are suffering,” Marty said. “It’s absolutely devastating … we’ve never seen a number like this.” According to experts, it is not yet clear whether the delta mutant causes more serious illness in children, but it is highly contagious. Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease specialist at Cleveland’s University Hospital, said the data clearly show that Covid-19 is now sending more children to the hospital. It’s unclear whether it’s because more children are catching the virus, or because the virus somehow makes the children catching it more ill and needs hospital treatment. She said it was a virus. “Things are a bit too fast, especially for kids, we know perfectly that we haven’t done enough testing to understand exactly what’s going on,” she says. I did. According to Edwards, her hospital hasn’t been flooded yet, but she expects more cases to be seen within a few weeks. The National Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC may be on the same track. There was a slight increase in Covid-19-positive children, but said the increase had not yet significantly affected hospital admissions. The Lully Children’s Hospital in Chicago is also closely watching the incident. Dr. Larry Kosiorek, associate medical director of infection prevention and management at Lully Children’s Hospital in Chicago, said: Wietecha, along with the Children’s Hospital Association, said children need to be careful when thinking they have escaped from Covid-19. “I think the idea that children are pretty healthy and healthy is a unicorn,” Wheateka said. The child is not immortal, he said, and it should be very rare for a child to need to go to the hospital. The fact that even hundreds of people have it is too much. “I think many parents think their child is a kind of safe, but unfortunately it turns out that it isn’t,” Wietecha said.

