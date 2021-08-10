In Oregon, weekly coronavirus cases have increased by 40%, approaching hospitalization records.

According to state data released on Monday, the number of newly identified coronavirus cases has increased in Oregon for the fifth straight week, reaching the highest level since December.

In Oregon, new confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections were recorded, up 40% from the previous week to 8,304 cases. That number includes 1,032 new known cases recorded on Friday, Saturday 964, and Sunday 1,233. The three-day figures were released on Monday, as the state does not report weekend data.

The Oregon Department of Health also reported 575 patients admitted with COVID-19 on Monday. That number has approached a record of 584 since November last year and could soon exceed that on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a record 148 patients are fighting for their lives in the Oregon intensive care unit on Monday. This is 13 times above the all-time high set on Friday and is a sure sign that Delta variants are hitting the state.

On Monday, Governor Kate Brown reiterated that he had taken no action to enact a state-wide mask mandate, leaving the decision to the leaders of 36 counties in Oregon. However, after a month’s surge in numbers, Multnomah County became the first county in the state. present It has revived the obligation of indoor public masks since Friday.

In a written statement, Brown thanked the leaders of Multnomah County for their “bold actions.”

Positive rate: Another sign that the fifth surge is out of control: the state has an average positive test rate of 9.6%. The percentage of tests that indicate that the person being tested is infected with the virus is the highest since August 2020.

vaccination: Healthcare professionals are taking an average of 5,255 doses daily, starting in April with an average of over 44,000 daily doses.

Over 2.33 million people (about 55%) of all ages are fully vaccinated. Many experts believe that perhaps 85% or more of the population needs to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity and control meaningful infections of the virus.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (6), Benton (55), Clatsop (254), Clatsop (55), Colombia (18), Couse (46), Crook (13), Curry (7), Deschutz (240), Douglas (278), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (15), Jackson (49), Jefferson (21), Josephine (239), Clatsop (25), Lane (624), Lincoln (17), Lynn (152) , Malheur (7), Marion (113), Morrow (26), Multnomah (538), Polk (25), Sherman (2), Tillamook (79), Umatilla (85), Union (47), Wallowa (7) , Wallowa (32), Washington (106), Yamhill (44).

Dead (number: The state reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday in the previous three days. This is well below the rate of last winter’s surge.

A 79-year-old Jackson County woman tested positive on Thursday and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on Friday.

A 61-year-old Jackson County man tested positive on July 26 and died Thursday at the Providence Medford Medical Center.

A 69-year-old Douglas County woman tested positive on July 24 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on Friday.

A 59-year-old woman in Lane County died Saturday at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend, positive on July 29.

An 83-year-old man in Lane County tested positive on May 5 and died on Friday at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend.

A 75-year-old Josephine County woman tested positive on Wednesday and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on Thursday.

A 77-year-old Josephine County man tested positive on July 31 and died on Saturday at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center.

A 52-year-old Josephine County man tested positive on July 22 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on Friday.

A 64-year-old Gilliam County man tested positive on August 2 and died at the Mid-Colombian Medical Center on Saturday.

A 72-year-old woman in Yamhill County was positive on July 27 and died on August 3 at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.

A 64-year-old woman in Yamhill County tested positive on 21 July and died at the Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday.

A 90-year-old woman in Wasco County tested positive on August 2, and died at home two days later.

A 69-year-old man in Umatilla County was positive on March 3 and died on March 23 at the Cadrec Community Medical Center.

A 76-year-old woman in Polk County tested positive on August 2, and died three days later at Salem Hospital.

Nine of those who died are known to be in an underlying condition, and the other five are still under investigation.

Outbreak: The state reported 61 outbreaks at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. Authorities began investigating the outbreak on 19 July.

Since it started: Oregon has recorded 230,103 confirmed or estimated cases and 2,903 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, the fourth and fifth lowest rates in the country, respectively.But In the last 2 weeksThe state has the 24th highest infection rate and the 25th highest mortality rate associated with several others.

-Amy Green; [email protected]; @o_aimee