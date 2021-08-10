Health experts warn about rare deadly illnesses found in Georgia – WSB-TV Channel 2





Atlanta — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people in Georgia died of melioidosis, a rare disease commonly found in South Asia. The new death brings the total number of confirmed cases to four in different states. The case contains adults and children. Two of the four patients did not have a known risk factor for melioidosis. Two people died. None of the cases in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, or Texas have confused experts and traveled internationally. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] The CDC said it believes that the most likely cause is an imported product (such as food or beverage, personal care or cleaning products or medicines) or an ingredient in one of these types of products. Bacteria usually live in moist soil and water. However, in rare cases, bacteria have also been found to contaminate moist or moist products in common areas. The CDC said it’s difficult to diagnose because, unlike most food poisoning-causing bacteria, it can take a couple of weeks for someone to get sick. This means that investigators may have more time to investigate and be less likely to remember everything they were exposed to before they got sick. Each patient could have been potentially exposed to hundreds of products before becoming ill. The CDC requires clinicians to monitor acute bacterial infections that do not respond to conventional antibiotics and consider melioidosis, regardless of whether the patient has traveled outside the United States. People who were previously healthy and had no known risk factors for melioidosis. Trend story: Healthy people can develop melioidosis, but underlying illness can increase the risk of illness. The main risk factors are diabetes, liver or kidney disease, chronic lung disease, cancer, or another condition that weakens the immune system. Most children who develop melioidosis have no risk factors. People who are experiencing coughing, chest pain, high fever, headaches, or unexplained weight loss should see a doctor. There are several types of melioidosis, each with its own symptoms. However, it is important to note that melioidosis has a variety of signs and symptoms that can be mistaken for other disorders such as tuberculosis and the more common pneumonia. Local infection: Local pain and swelling

heat

Ulcer

abscess Lung infection: cough

Chest pain

High fever

headache

anorexia Bloodstream: heat

headache

Dyspnea

Abdominal discomfort

Joint pain

Disorientation Disseminated infections: heat

Weight loss

Stomach and chest pain

Muscle and joint pain

headache

Central nervous system / brain infection

Seizures The time between exposure to the disease-causing bacteria and the onset of symptoms is not well defined, but can range from one day to several years. Symptoms generally appear 2-4 weeks after exposure. Healthy people may have melioidosis, but the underlying condition can increase the risk of illness. The main risk factors are: Diabetes

Liver disease

Kidney disease

Thalassemia

Other immunosuppressive states not related to cancer or HIV

Chronic lung disease (cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, etc.) More information from the CDC [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter] © 2021 CoxMedia Group

