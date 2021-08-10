LA County Oversight Board “Investigate” Immunization Requirements for Entering Indoor Public Spaces





NS Los Angeles County The oversight board will further discuss vaccination requirements for entering many indoor public spaces on Tuesday. Supervisor Janice Hahn told FOX 11 in a special report on the station that county supervisors would consider options at a meeting on Tuesday. “I think it’s time to explore the possibility that LA County will at least require people to see it. Proof of vaccination Before entering the public space in LA County, “Hahn said. Mr Hahn said the board will vote on Tuesday to consider options. “The investigation is to ask county lawyers, county health officials, and county officials working with businesses to return a report within 14 days and ask the county oversight board to advise on our options. That means, if we believe that is the next step in protecting the health of the people, “Hahn said. Which company needs to seek vaccine certification? Mr Hahn said they might focus on less important businesses. “Maybe we’re just doing a non-essential business and making everyone accessible to the grocery store,” she said. Sierra Fitness, a community gym specializing in private training in Sierra Madre, already requires vaccination certification to enter the gym. The owner, Sandy Duvall, has implemented the policy. “I think I said I would welcome the first vaccinated member with a sign instead of going back, because I think this is the only way we can move forward. I’m very excited. Nowadays, many companies and many companies do this, “says Duvall. Duvall said he received pushbacks but also received a lot of positive feedback. She said she wanted to best protect her clients. “My duty is to protect our community and protect our customers, employees and staff. That’s the only solution for our country and our community to get here. I really feel, “she said. The facility has a new outdoor gym with several machines and equipment, and offers discounts to vaccinated clients. “The percentage of vaccinated people coming here is very high, but we had to keep away those who weren’t vaccinated at this time. They want to do that and get over it. I hope we can do that, so we are not so divided. “ Duvall said he was not a fan of the government, which enforced vaccine requirements, although he implemented his own policies. “I believe in science. This is not political to me. I’m not excited about the government coming in and doing this, but the fees at the hospital are very high and many people are ours. I’m dying right in front of me. “ At the city level, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilor Mitch O’Farrell require Angelenos to show evidence that they have been vaccinated at least once to enter restaurants, bars, and retail stores. Introduced a motion. , Fitness center, spa, cinema, entertainment facilities. Even if the proposal is approved, it will still need to be approved by the LA City Council and the Mayor of LA, Eric Garcetti. Previous coverage: Los Angeles is considering requiring vaccination certification for restaurants, gyms and indoor sporting events

