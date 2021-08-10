Health
Weekly COVID Updates: Oswego County virus cases increased by 104 to 8,331 in the past week | Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced last week that 104 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, August 9. This brings the cumulative total of positive cases to 8,331 since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. Currently, there are 111 active positive cases.
“In recent weeks, the cumulative number of cases each week has steadily increased,” said Huang. “This rise may be associated with a delta variant of the coronavirus that is widespread throughout the country. It is more infectious than other strains of the circulating virus. The CDC is now in the county. Upgraded community infection risk level from “moderate” to “substantial”.
“Following the CDC guidance, vaccinated and unvaccinated people are strongly advised to wear face masks at work and in all indoor public spaces they visit or patronize,” he said. Added. “Current practices continue to be implemented at government facilities in Oswego County. Masks are recommended, but not required, for fully vaccinated employees and the general public. Full vaccination Employees and the general public who have not been vaccinated need masks and social distance. “
Huang recommends vaccination to residents. “Vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death,” he said. “It’s not too late for those who haven’t been vaccinated yet. You can get vaccinated to protect yourself, your family and friends, and your community.”
This report is current as of 1:00 pm on August 9.
Total-Number of currently active positive cases: 111
The numbers below are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. These are updated weekly to show new cases and changes. The released person will not be removed from the current total of positive cases.
Total of tests performed: 243,568
Total-Total of negative results: 232,139
Total-Number of positive cases: 8,331
Total-Number of positive cases released: 8,129
Total fatalities reported by the New York State Department of Health: 93
Total-Number of people in quarantine / quarantine: 269
Health Department staff strive to vaccinate more residents. “They go home to vaccinate home patients, open clinics in areas with low vaccination rates, and have weekly walk-in clinic times to vaccinate more people,” said Huang. I will extend it. “
Now is the time for parents to vaccinate students over the age of 12 with COVID-19. The Oswego County Health Department will host two more vaccination clinics this week.
The first will be held on Wednesday, August 11th, in collaboration with the County Aging Senior Picnic Office. From 11:30 am to 1:00 pm, the county’s mobile vaccination trailer is located in Brightbeck Park, Oswego and is managed by health department staff. Pfizer vaccine for anyone who qualifies. As this is a two-dose series, participants should plan to return to the Nicksterio Public Health Clinic on Bunner Street 70 in Oswego on Wednesday, September 1st for a second shot.
The second clinic is also scheduled for Wednesday, August 11th. From 1 pm to 5:30 pm, health staff will administer Pfizer vaccine to people over the age of 12 at the Nicksterio Public Health Clinic at 70 Bunner Street in Oswego. Since this is a two-dose vaccine, participants will receive a second vaccination on Wednesday, September 1st.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations and online pre-registration are welcome. Call 315-349-3330 to make a reservation https://health.oswegocounty.com/ Then click on the “Regional Information on COVID-19 Vaccination” link. Registration links for all Oswego County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics can be found here.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people over the age of 60 who need help navigating the internet to make a reservation. Please call 315-349-3484.
Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Through this partnership, residents are provided with free transportation to the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site. Boarding is available Monday to Saturday from 6am to 7pm. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule your ride in advance.
Oswego County Council Chairman James Weatherup should remind residents that the virus is still active and assume that people can be exposed to COVID-19 wherever they go. “The restrictions have been lifted and we call on residents to protect themselves in public, especially if they are not vaccinated,” he said. “It’s not time to relax our vigilance and abandon our safety practices. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is the time to get your shot.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or dyspnea, myalgia, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated tremors with chills, gastrointestinal disorders, and loss of new taste or odor. ..
Residents are required to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:
If you are over 12 years old, please get vaccinated.
If you are ill, stay home, if you are ill, leave your child at home.
Keep a distance of 6 feet between you and the person you do not live in, especially if you are not vaccinated.
If you have not been vaccinated, please wear a face mask. Fully vaccinated people may choose to wear a mask if they or their family members have weakened immunity or are at high risk of serious symptoms from COVID-19.
Unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks and stay socially distant in public. All residents are required to follow COVID-19 precautions that may still be in place at local businesses and workplaces. Check out the New York State website. forward.ny.gov For additional guidance.
For more information, please visit page COVID-19 of the Oswego County Health Department. health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 Alternatively, call the COVID-19 hotline (315-349-3330). Telephone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. For emotional support, please visit the Mental Health Division, Social Welfare Department, Oswego County. www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene..
Under New York State Public Health Act, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority for COVID-19 pandemics in Oswego County. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with the New York State Department of Health to monitor, respond to, and report on COVID-19.
