The new COVID variant may create a terminal variant, the “eternal virus”





Larry BrilliantA well-known epidemiologist, recently shared some disastrous news about the pandemic situation around the world — We are not nearing the end. When will the pandemic end? Vividness, An epidemiologist who worked with the World Health Organization to stop the outbreak of smallpox CNBC This week, the Delta variant turned out to be “probably the most contagious virus.” He said the whole world is still suffering from the new coronavirus, which is a sign that the pandemic may not even be nearing its end. “I think we’re closer to the beginning than the end (of the pandemic), not because the variants we’re looking at now last that long,” Brilliant said. CNBC.

“Unless we vaccinate everyone in more than 200 countries, new variants still exist,” he said. Brilliant is a coronavirus An “eternal virus” like the flu. Are there more variants of COVID-19? Brilliant’s comment comes from the continued spread of delta variants in the United States and around the world. Nevan Krogan, Principal Researcher at the Gladstone Institute of Data Science and Biosciences, said: Washington post The delta variant is “Goldilocks virus”. This is because it has the appropriate mutations that spread rapidly to the human population. But Delta may not be the end of the virus surge.Expert said Newsweek More COVID-19 variants may come soon. Eric Bale, director of the Department of Molecular Pathology at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, told Newsweek:

“No one knows what trick the virus left behind,” said Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine. Washington post.. “You may have seen all the chess movements and poker tricks, but you have a very large and complex genome, and you probably still have space to explore.”

