COVID cases surge as Florida schools reopen

many Florida kids are back in school In areas where the outbreak of COVID-19 is much more intense than when school started last year.

In most counties, cases are at least four times higher than they were a year ago, a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Five counties have reported an increase of more than 10-fold.

Incidents are also on the rise among children, affecting the health of students returning to campus and the state banning school mask obligations while vaccines are only available to some school children. Questions have been raised about.

