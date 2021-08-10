Health
State health officials are urging all New Jersey residents to be vaccinated, despite a groundbreaking case of COVID-19
State health officials say that more than 18% of all positive COVID-19 cases in New Jersey are among those who have been vaccinated with the virus.
Statistics are already fueling an explosive fire for those who are hesitant to get the vaccine. However, health experts say that those who have not yet been vaccinated should consider getting an injection. They say getting the vaccine is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m a survivor of COVID. Last year I got infected with COVID,” says James Louissaint of Irbington.
As an 11-year-old COVID-19 survivor and father who is not yet eligible for vaccination, Louisand says he knows how important vaccination is. News 12 New Jersey spoke to him while receiving his second vaccination at the Essex County Vaccine Clinic in Maplewood.
“We are confident that if everyone follows and is vaccinated, we can defeat this, and keep the variants away,” he says.
Dr. Lewis Nelson, Chair of Emergency Medicine at Rutgers University of New Jersey Medicine, explains the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Vaccinated people are less likely to get sick, even if the test is positive. They don’t die. The risk of hospitalization is low,” he says.
According to state data, 18.5% of COVID-19-positive cases between July 20 and 26 were groundbreaking cases, while only 3% of inpatients were vaccinated. Fully vaccinated patients did not die from the virus.
Nelson says vaccines don’t just protect individuals. It also protects those who do not have access to the vaccine safely and protects everyone from potentially exacerbating mutations.
“It also has a public health role,” says Nelson. “If everyone around you is vaccinated, the risk of getting it is low, and the risk of someone getting it is low. That is, the risk is negligible.”
Nelson says the virus can mutate among unvaccinated individuals.
“Increasing the mutation rate by increasing infectivity risks developing mutants that completely evade the current vaccine, so that in places where no one was vaccinated last March. You can go back, “he says.
Nelson also says that New Jersey residents should start wearing masks indoors again. This is in line with guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to CDC data, all 21 counties in New Jersey have a “significant” or “high” risk of being infected with the virus. Authorities say that even vaccinated people can carry the virus to the nose and throat and spread it without showing symptoms.
