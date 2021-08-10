Michigan childhood vaccination rates are low to return to school





Lansing, Michigan (AP) — More than half of Michigan counties have childhood immunization rates below 70%, and health and school officials will chase children to immunize before school begins in the coming weeks I advise my parents. Dr. Johnny Cardun, Chief Medical Officer of Michigan, and other health and school officials talk on Monday about the need to chase students on regular immunity and COVID-19 vaccination for people over 12 years of age. Did. According to data from the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, seven counties in Michigan have childhood immunity rates below 60%, as does the city of Detroit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Low vaccination rates in some areas create an environment in which the disease can spread, Cardun said. “All you need is one infected individual, so I have all parents and children all vaccinated because families, students, teachers and managers are preparing for the next school year. I urge you to make sure that you are up to date with, “Khaldun said. East Lansing Board of Education President Terah Chambers said that in addition to requesting face masks indoors, parents ensure that their children have all vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, to move forward for direct instruction. He said he needed to be vaccinated. Every day of the grade. Additional Coronavirus Information and Resources: display Global Coronavirus Tracker With data from Johns Hopkins University. See our full coverage Coronavirus continuous coverage page. Please see us Rebound detroit, Where we are working to help those who are financially affected by the coronavirus. We have all the information available to help you overcome this crisis and how to access it.

