What is a COVID vaccine? And how do you protect yourself?5 things you need to know

Lily Chen Immer Gluck, More House School of Medicine

(Conversation) Construct a delta variant Over 93% of COVID-19 cases in the United States as of the end of July 2021The question arises as to how to continue to be protected from the evolving form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.Here, pediatricians and infectious disease specialists Dr. Lily Chen Immersuk The Morehouse School of Medicine answers some common questions about variants and what you can do to best protect yourself.

1. What is a variant and how does it appear?

virus Changes over time To adapt to their environment and improve their survival. In the process of a pandemic, SARS-CoV-2The new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is mutated enough to alter both its ability to spread throughout the population and its ability to infect people.

These new strains are called variant.. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently classifies variants as follows: 3 categories, Listed in ascending order of concern.

Mutant Strain of Interest (VOI): Has a function that can reduce the ability of the immune system to prevent infection. For example, you may have heard of VOI eta, iota, kappa.

Variant of Concern (VOC): Less responsive to treatment or vaccine and more likely to avoid diagnostic detection. They tend to be more contagious or contagious, causing more severe infections. For example, alpha and delta are VOCs.

High Consequence Variant (VOHC): Significantly reduces response to existing diagnostic, preventive, and therapeutic options. They also result in more serious infections and hospitalization. No VOHC has been identified so far.

World Health Organization Similar classificationHowever, their definitions may differ from the CDC’s US-based definitions, as different geographic locations can have different features and effects.

2. Are variants always more harmful?

Mutants can be more or less dangerous than other strains, depending on the mutation in their genetic code. Mutations can affect attributes Like how contagious a viral variant is, how it interacts with the immune system, or the severity of the symptoms it causes.

for example, Alpha variant It is more contagious than the original form of SARS-CoV-2.Studies show that it’s somewhere in between More contagious than 43% to 90% More than the most common virus at the beginning of a pandemic.Alpha is also likely to cause severe illness, as indicated by Increased hospitalization and mortality After infection.

At the more extreme, the delta variant has been reported as: Almost twice as contagious As with previous strains, it can cause more serious illness among unvaccinated individuals. NS Viral load The amount of virus detected in the delta-infected person, that is, in the nasal cavity of the infected person, 1,000 times more expensive Than those infected with the original form of SARS-CoV-2.Recent evidence also shows that both Unvaccinated and vaccinated people carry similar viral loads, Further contributes to the particularly contagiousness of this variant.

3. Which is the most common variant in the United States?

Within a few months, Delta Variant became the predominant strain in the United States, The majority of COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 2021..

However, there are regional differences across countries. As of July 31, the CDC found that alpha variants accounted for more than 3% of cases identified in regions of eight states, including Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee, while Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. .. NS CDC tracks variants In collaboration with the state health department and other public health agencies. COVID-19 infected sample Gene sequences from all over the country are sequenced weekly to identify existing and new mutants.

And the new variant is probably Appears as the virus evolves.. Delta PlusFor example, is a delta sublineage. The effect of this subvariant has not yet been determined.

4. How does the vaccine tolerate mutants?

Researchers Three COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for emergency use In the United States, subspecies infections are prevented in “real” situations where the distribution and frequency of subspecies is constantly changing.Some preliminary studies that have not yet been peer-reviewed have found that these vaccines Still effective in preventing serious COVID-19-related infections and deaths..

However, there is no perfect vaccine. Breakthrough COVID-19 infection It is possible even for those who are vaccinated. Elderly and immunocompromised people The risk of these breakthrough infections may increase.

Thankfully, fully vaccinated individuals generally experience Mild COVID-19 infection.. for example, Analytical study of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom A double dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is estimated to be 93.7% effective in preventing symptomatic disease from alpha mutants and 88% effective from Delta.Different Study in Ontario, Canada, it has not been peer reviewed yet The Moderna vaccine has been reported to be 92% effective in preventing symptomatic disease from alpha.

5. How can I stay safe?

How cautious you should be Depends on the number of personal and external factors..

One factor is you Completely vaccinated.. Almost all deaths from COVID-19 (99.5%) In the United States, there have been unvaccinated people in the last few months.

NS Latest CDC guidelines It is recommended that everyone in the area wear a mask Substantial or high infection, Whether or not They are vaccinated..Be especially careful if you do Not fully vaccinated Or have Immune weakness..

Another factor to consider is the level of infection in the community and the proportion of unvaccinated people in the community.For example, people who live in the following areas National average of COVID-19 vaccination You are more likely to encounter unvaccinated people and more likely to spread the coronavirus than those in areas with high vaccination rates.

Finally, there are still quite a few people at high risk for COVID-19, including children. As of August 3, 2021 Only 29.1% of children aged 12 to 15 years, And 40.4% of 16 and 17 years old were fully vaccinated. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association said: A total of 4,292,120 children COVID-19 cases It was reported as of August 5. 14.3% of the reported COVID-19 cases are children.If your child is not vaccinated, the best way you can protect them and other unvaccinated members of your family Get vaccinated and have everyone wear a mask in an indoor public space..

The guidelines provided by public health agencies are simply that – general guidelines. They are not adjusted to be normative for each individual and his or her personal risk assessment.

Vaccines continue to be the best defense against all strains of the new coronavirus.But Masking, social distance, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces Add a layer of protection against Breakthrough infectious disease And lower your risk Inadvertently spread the virus..

